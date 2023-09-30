The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the TCU Horned Frogs. Check out our college football odds series for our West Virginia TCU prediction and pick. Find how to watch West Virginia TCU.

The West Virginia Mountaineers and head coach Neal Brown are in a very interesting position. They are 3-1, but on many levels, they have not solved the key questions they need to figure out in order for the WVU fan base to feel this program has a bright future and a real chance to be great again. West Virginia was a national championship contender in the first decade of this century under former head coach Rich Rodriguez. In the early 2010s, West Virginia was still nationally relevant under former coach Dana Holgorsen. One thing to note about those Holgo-coached WVU teams is that even when they fell short, they were fun to watch. They were never boring.

Neal Brown's West Virginia teams have been boring. The Mountaineers have struggled to score consistently and have not been able to get much of anything from their passing game. They have not been an easy team to watch, and that is always something which will make fans uneasy.

This year, West Virginia is 3-1 through four games. That's the good news. The bad news is that the Mountaineers are still boring. Their big wins of the season against Texas Tech and Pitt have been very ugly wins in which their defense completely dominated and their unimpressive offense did just enough to get by. West Virginia needs to find solutions on offense for Mountaineer fans to feel that Neal Brown should coach this team in 2024 and beyond. If the offense doesn't get fixed in 2023, the fans won't feel good about the long-term overall outlook for the football program.

Here are the West Virginia-TCU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: West Virginia-TCU Odds

West Virginia Mountaineers: +13.5 (-105)

TCU Horned Frogs: -13.5 (-115)

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How To Watch West Virginia vs TCU

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

Why West Virginia Could Cover the Spread

The Mountaineers have a good and nasty defense. It shut down both Pitt and Texas Tech and won a pair of important games for this team. People will say that Pitt and Texas Tech aren't very good, and that's fair to a certain extent. However, this defense is playing well even though it knows its offense won't score a whole lot. The defense is playing with a small margin for error and yet is still excelling. That is very important to note. It's a lot like a pitcher in baseball knowing he won't get much of any run support. He has to be perfect or close to perfect. If he allows more than one run, he will probably lose, but he goes out there and allows no runs in seven innings and gives his team a chance to win the game. That's what West Virginia's defense has been like so far this season. If WVU's defense plays the way it has been playing through four games this season, the Mountaineers will contain the TCU offense and will cover the large spread.

Why TCU Could Cover the Spread

The Horned Frogs played poorly against Deion Sanders and Colorado in the season opener, and everyone knows TCU was really bad in that game. However, the Horned Frogs have clearly learned from that game and have adjusted since that game. They looked very solid in a comfortable win over SMU, and they also went on the road and shut down Houston in a Big 12 game (yes, Houston is now a Big 12 member). TCU has bounced back. This is not the same team which fumbled the bag against Colorado. The Frogs will thump WVU and its impotent offense.

Final West Virginia-TCU Prediction & Pick

The TCU Horned Frogs are nowhere close to the 2022 team which reached the national title game. WVU should keep this close. Take the Mountaineers.



Final West Virginia-TCU Prediction & Pick: West Virginia +13.5