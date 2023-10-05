Mississippi State will take a break from SEC play when it hosts Western Michigan in a Week 6 clash at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. We continue our college football odds series with a Western Michigan-Mississippi State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulldogs are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after a 2-0 start to the season. Will Rogers and company continue to adjust to a new offense, while the defense has struggled to find consistency thus far.

Meanwhile, the Broncos notched their first win against FBS competition this season after earning a 42-24 victory over MAC foe Ball State.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Western Michigan-Mississippi State Odds

Western Michigan: +20.5 (-105)

Mississippi State: -20.5 (-115)

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for free trial)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Why Western Michigan Will Cover The Spread

Mississippi State's defense has underwhelming through five games, and there are ways that Western Michigan can challenge those struggles. For starters, running back Jalen Buckley is a dynamic player who is already putting up huge numbers in his second season with the Broncos. He has racked up 94 carries for 557 yards and five touchdowns. Buckley has also nearly hit the 200-yard mark twice this season, posting 194 rushing yards against St. Francis (PA) and 196 rushing yards against Toledo.

His big-play potential stands out as well. He had a 68-yard run against St. Francis, then followed it up with a 75-yard run against Syracuse. Mississippi State's defense is allowing 6.0 yards per play (103rd nationally), and though it has been better against the run than the pass (63rd nationally in rushing yards allowed vs. 106th nationally in passing yards allowed), Buckley is the type of player that can break a game open on a single play. That's what you want in a three-touchdown underdog.

Western Michigan can also challenge the Bulldogs with its pace of play. Lance Taylor's group loves the up-tempo style, and they've proven it by averaging 73.3 plays per game (28th nationally) this season. Mississippi State averages just 63.0 plays per game (116th), so perhaps a dedicated push to get the Bulldogs out of their comfort zone could bode well for Western Michigan in this matchup.

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread

Western Michigan has not fared well against power conference competition the past few seasons. The Broncos lost 48-7 at Syracuse and 41-10 at Iowa this season. They lost by three touchdowns or more in losses to Pitt (34-13) and Michigan State (35-13) in 2022. Sure, it's a new season, but the number does seem to be in favor of Mississippi State in this one.

The biggest reason the Bulldogs can cover the spread is the talented offensive trio of quarterback Will Rogers, running back Ja'Quavious Marks, and wide receiver Tulu Griffin. They should have an absolute field day against this Western Michigan defense, which ranks 99th in yards per rush allowed (4.5), 99th in passing yards allowed (250.0), 104th in yards allowed (405.0), 119th in yards per play allowed (6.4), and 122nd in yards per completion (14.0).

Rogers is still one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC, and his four-interception total this season is somewhat misleading as far as his overall consistency goes since three of them came against Alabama. Marks has rushed for 420 yards and four touchdowns, and he's a capable pass-catcher with 15 receptions for 112 yards. Griffin has 25 receptions for 409 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to nine carries for 30 yards and a score.

Mississippi State shouldn't have a problem finding the end zone in this game, and all the Bulldogs need is an improved performance from their defense to win this in a convincing fashion. Zach Arnett's team also has a big edge on special teams in this particular matchup.

Final Western Michigan-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Western Michigan has been better against the spread (3-2 vs. 1-4), but the Broncos have been blown out in their two games against power conference competition, lost by 18 at Toledo, and scored their only wins against a 1-4 Ball State team and a 1-4 FCS foe in St. Francis. Yet, they may still be the better pick here. Their approach on offense could give Mississippi State some issues, and keep in mind that the Bulldogs may not be the most motivated team out there after Alabama took it to them in their own stadium a week ago. The Broncos would be a stronger choice at the key number of 21, so buying that extra half-point could make more sense in this spot.

Final Western Michigan-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Western Michigan +20.5 (+105)