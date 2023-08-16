The Chicago White Sox are looking to even the season series with the Chicago Cubs as they face-off for the final time this season. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a White Sox-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The White Sox won game on Tuesday night 5-3. The White Sox had 10 hits on the night. Elvis Andrus, Luis Robert, and Yoan Moncada had two hits each. Luis Robert was the savior for the White Sox. He homered in the seventh inning to give the White Sox the lead for good. Touki Toussaint pitched alright for the White Sox, but their bullpen was lights out. They threw five scoreless innings, allowed just two hits, and struck out five.

The Cubs had just five hits on the night. Nico Hoerner stayed hot for the Cubs as he was 2-4 on the night. Ian Happ hit a home run in the first innings to give the Cubs the lead. Seiya Suzuki homered in the fourth inning to tie the game for the Cubs. Kyle Hendricks was the starting pitcher, and he went six innings, allowed just three runs, and struck out four. Julian Merryweather gave up the home run to Luis Robert and suffered the loss.

Mike Clevinger will start for the White Sox while Javier Assad gets the ball for the Cubs.

Here are the White Sox-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Cubs Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-137)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 11 (+100)

Under: 11 (-122)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Cubs

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Clevinger has been pretty good for the White Sox this season. He has a 3.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 64 strikeouts in 15 games started. Opponents are batting just .242 off him, as well. The bullpen did a good job in game one, but they did use up a lot of arms. Clevinger will need to go deep into this game, but that should not be a problem for him. He has gone at least five innings in his last three starts, and he is coming off a six inning outing. If he can go deep, and have a good game, the White Sox will cover this spread.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs will Javier Assad on the mound for this one. He has been one of their better pitchers as of late. Assad did not make a whole bunch of starts, but he has been almost unhittable in his last 10 appearances. He has allowed just 16 hits in 30 innings pitched, and just four runs. He is coming off a seven inning outing against the Toronto Blue jays in which he allowed just one run on four hits. If Assad can keep pitching as he has, the Cubs will cover this spread.

Final White Sox-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Cubs and Sox have played in mostly tight games this season. This one should be no different. Clevinger and Assad are both pretty good. However, I do not trust the White Sox to have back-to-back good games. I will take the Cubs to cover the spread in this game.

Final White Sox-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+114), Under 11 (-122)