It is an AL Central clash as the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Guardians prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The White Sox lost game one of the series on Monday. After scoring a run on an error in the third, and then another run on a bases-loaded hit by a pitch in the fourth, the Guardians drove in runs in the fifth. It was a two-run shot from Jose Ramirez, which made it 4-0. The Guardian pitching staff would hold the White Sox to just four hits in the game, with one double, as the White Sox left nine on base in the 4-0 loss.
The White Sox will be sending Michael Soroka to the mound for the second game of the series on Tuesday. He is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 1.45 WHIP this year. The Guardians will send Logan Allen to the mound on Tuesday. He is 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP.
MLB Odds: White Sox-Guardians Odds
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline: +194
Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline: -235
Over: 9 (-110)
Under: 9 (-110)
How to Watch White Sox vs. Guardians
Time: 6:10 PM ET/ 3:10 PM PT
TV: NBCSCH+/BSGL
Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 9th game with the Guardians.
The White Sox are 30th in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting 29th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Yoan Moncada has led the way this year. He comes in hitting .270 with a .357 on-base percentage. Further he had two doubles and a triple, with three runs scored. Moncada has yet to drive in a run this year though. Meanwhile, the major RBI threat has been Luis Robert Jr. Robert leads the team with four RBIs this year. He is hitting .214 with a .241 on-base percentage. Further, he has two home runs and two doubles, leading to his three runs scored.
Paul DeJong is also hitting some home runs. He is hitting just .150 overall and does not have a walk yet this year. Still, he has two home runs. Those have resulted in his only two runs scored and his only two RBIs this year. Overall, the White Sox are hitting just .190 on the year. Further, they have walked just 30 times while striking out 82 times this year.
The White Sox pitchers are 15th in the majors in ERA while sitting 21st in wHIP and 20th in opponent batting average. It will be Erick Fedde on the mound for the White Sox in this one. He has made two starts this year, giving up three runs over 9.2 innings. that gives him a 2.79 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP this year, but he has taken two no-decisions on the year. Current members of the Guardians have just eight career at-bats against Fedde. They are 1-8 in those at-bats with a strikeout.
Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 9th game with the White Sox.
The Guardians are eighth in the majors in runs scored this year. They are also seventh in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Andres Giminez has been great this year. He is hitting .324 with a .422 on-base percentage. Further, he has driven in seven runs with the help of five doubles and a triple. Giminez has also scored nine times this year. Further, Steven Kwan has hit .383 this year. He has a .396 on-base percentage, with a home run and two doubles. This has led to just three RBIs, but 11 runs scored.
Jose Ramirez has been driving in runs. He is hitting just .261, but he has two doubles, a triple, and two home runs. This has led to nine RBIs this year, and ten runs scored. Josh Naylor is also hitting well. He is hitting .303 this year, with a .359 on-base percentage. Naylor has five runs scored with five RBIs on the year.
The Guardians will be sending Tanner Bibee to the mound in this one. He is 1-0 on the year with a 3.86 ERA. Last time out, he went 5.1 innings and gave up just five hits. One hit was a home run and the only run against him in the game. Still, he struck out nine in the game on the way to a win.
Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick
The White Sox have struggled heavily at the plate. While the Guardians do not have a ton of power bats in the lineup, or even many bats that would strike fear into other pitchers, they have a solid lineup. They have multiple guys who can produce and make great situational decisions at the plate. They will also have the better pitcher going in this one. With that, take the Guardians to get the win.
Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5 (+100)