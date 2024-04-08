The Cleveland Guardians will have their home opener as they face the Chicago White Sox for the first of a three-game series with their divisional rivals at Progressive Field. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a White Sox-Guardians prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The White Sox are off to another horrible start this season. Unfortunately, after winning just 61 games last season, they already look like they are on pace to replicate the sad feat. The Sox went 1-7 through their first eight games, including a series loss to the Kansas City Royals, where they combined for just two runs over the first three games. Thus, they have to find a little more offense to be competitive.
The Guardians are finally getting their home opener. Yet, they have taken care of business on the road. Going into Sunday's game, the Guardians had gone 7-2 over the first nine games. Now, getting some home-field action may help them even more. This is a battle-tested team that is not just winning on the road, but they are getting great pitching.
The White Sox have not announced a starting pitcher yet for Monday's game. Thus, there may be a betting line change when they do announce one. The Guardians originally going to go with Shane Bieber. However, the Guardians lost Bieber to Tommy John Surgery after he suffered an elbow injury in his last outing. It forces them to pivot. This means that Logan Allen will start. Ultimately, it's not a bad replacement. Allen is 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA.
MLB Odds: White Sox-Guardians Odds
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +188
Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (-104)
Moneyline: -225
Over: 7.5 (-105)
Under: 7.5 (-115)
How to Watch White Sox vs. Guardians
Time: 5:10 PM ET/2:10 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Network Chicago
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
Not much has gone well for the White Sox early in the season. Likewise, it's been a terrible offense that has held them down once again. They need this lineup to find a way to generate runs, and it starts at the top of the lineup.
Andrew Benintendi has so much potential to do a lot of damage. Remember, he hit .441 against the Guardians in 2022. Look for him to get off to a great start and find ways to get this Chicago lineup going. Then, when he does that, it will help the hitters behind him get some chances. Yoan Moncada also needs to contribute. So far, he is hitting .268 with four home runs, 19 RBIs, and 22 runs over 183 at-bats and 49 games at Progressive Field. Moncada hopes to set the tone to build some momentum.
The Sox, unfortunately, will be without one of their best players. Luis Robert is on the IL with a hip injury. Consequently, it could make things even more challenging for this anemic lineup. They need guys like Gavin Sheets to step up.
The White Sox will cover the spread if Benintendi can get the offense going and Moncada can keep it going. Then, they need solid pitching.
Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Guardians have been winning games because of elite pitching and just enough offense. Now, they need to find ways to keep the momentum going and probably get a little more scoring to relieve some pressure off their starting pitching.
Steven Kwan is the leadoff hitter and will look to get on base to try and use his speed on the basepaths. Then, he will set things up for the rest of the lineup. Andres Gimenez is the hitter behind him. Ultimately, he needs to find ways of making good contact. Jose Ramirez has enjoyed playing the White Sox. So far, he is batting .270 with 31 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 96 runs over 152 games in his career against the White Sox. Josh Naylor has done solid work against Chicago. Significantly, he is batting .343 with four home runs, 25 RBIs, and 19 runs over 37 career showdowns with the Sox.
The Guardians will cover the spread if Allen can give them a great outing, lasting at least six innings while allowing three runs or fewer. Then, the offense needs to give a little more run support.
Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick
Believe it or not, the Sox won the season series 8-5 last season. Furthermore, they are 12-10 over the past 22 games against their rivals. But this White Sox team did not seem to get better. In fact, they probably got worse. On the other side of the coin, the Guardians have improved a little. They might be better than the team they fielded last season. Subsequently, they will go out in their home opener and show why they are the better team, taking down the Sox at home and covering the spread.
Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (-104)