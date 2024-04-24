The White Sox make the trip to Minnesota to face the Twins. These two teams have both struggled at various parts of the season, but the White Sox have struggled the most as the worst team in the entire MLB record-wise. Our MLB odds series has our White Sox-Twins prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.
The White Sox are the worst team in the MLB up to this point in the season. They have a 3-19 record and come into this game on a four-game losing streak. They are the worst team in the MLB behind the plate. Then, they are not much better on the mound, ranking third to last in team ERA. Gavin Sheets, Yoan Moncada, and Paul DeJong are standouts on an awful offense, while the only notable pitcher in the lineup is Erick Fedde. An expected bad season has only gotten worse for Chicago and there is not much to be looking forward to for the rest of the season across the board for the White Sox.
The Twins have struggled out of the gate with an 8-13 record. The Twins have been the second-worst offense in the MLB up to this point, only ahead of the White Sox. Their pitching has not been great, but closer to the middle of the pack. Alex Kirilloff, Edouard Julien, and Ryan Jeffers are the three notable names on this Minnesota offense despite all their struggles. On the mound, Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan are the names to watch as standouts on a pitching staff that needs work. The Twins need to make this a pitching duel with how much their struggles have been on display behind the plate.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: White Sox-Twins Odds
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-138)
Moneyline: +166
Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+115)
Moneyline: -198
Over: 6.5 (-115)
Under: 6.5 (-105)
How to Watch White Sox vs. Twins
Time: 7:40 pm ET
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
The White Sox are putting Garrett Crochet on the mound where he has a 1-3 record, a 5.61 ERA, and a 1.01 WHIP. Through 25.2 innings, he allowed 16 runs on 20 hits with five home runs on six walks and 34 strikeouts. The White Sox have gone 1-4 in his five appearances on the mound this season. In comparison, last season, Crochet had an 0-2 record, a 3.55 ERA, and then a 1.97 WHIP. Crochet has a good matchup in this game against a Royals team that has struggled behind the plate.
The offense for the White Sox has been the worst in the entire MLB. The White Sox are 30th in the MLB in team batting average at .190 after having a team batting average of .238 last season where they finished 25th. Gavin Sheets and Paul DeJong lead the way for the offense in most categories. Sheets leads the way in batting average at .254, in RBI at 10, in OBP at .366, and in total hits at 15. Paul DeJong leads the way in home runs at three up to this point in the year. The White Sox has a decent matchup to bounce back against the Twins.
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Twins are putting Joe Ryan on the mound where he has an 0-1 record, a 3.57 ERA, and a 1.06 WHIP. Through 22.2 innings, Ryan has allowed 11 runs on 21 hits with two home runs and three walks. He also has a total of 30 strikeouts up to this point in the season. The Twins are 2-2 in the four games that he's appeared in this season. In his last start he got shelled, where he threw 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Ryan has a good matchup in this spot against an offense as bad as the White Sox have been all year.
The offense for the Twins has struggled to start this season. They are second to last in the MLB in team-batting average at .201 after having a team-batting average of .243 last season where they finished 21st in the league. Alex Kirilloff, Edouard Julien, and Ryan Jeffers lead the way for the Twins in most of the batting categories. Kirilloff leads the team in batting average at .277, in total hits at 18, and in OBP at .333. Ryan Jeffers leads the way in RBI at 12 and then Edouard Julien leads in home runs at five up to this point in the season. They have a favorable matchup in this spot against the White Sox.
Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a very low-scoring game because both of these offenses are the two worst in the MLB. The difference is on the mound and Ryan is a better pitcher than Crochet. The Twins are also at home which is a plus too. Expect the Twins to pull out a win and get a backdoor cover in this spot. The Twins are the better team and should pull this out even if they do it late.
Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+115)