It is the end of a four-game AL Central series as the Chicago White Sox face off with the Minnesota Twins. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Twins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The White Sox have struggled this year, heading into Wednesday with just three wins on their record. In the first two games of the series, the White Sox took two losses. First, it was a dominating performance by the Twins. After a Max Kepler two-run doubles in the bottom of the first, the Twins would not give back the lead. Chris Paddack went seven innings without giving up a run and the Twins won 7-0. In game two the Twins took the lead again, and Eloy Jiminez gave the White Sox the lead on a home run in the fourth. Still, the 3-1 lead would not hold. The Twins scored in the seventh, but the White Sox made it 5-1 heading to the bottom of the eighth. Home runs in the eighth and ninth tied the game, and a walk-off single would win it for the Twins.
The two will face off on Wednesday night. Garrett Crochet will be on the mound for the White Sox. He is 1-3 with a 5.61 ERA. The Twins will be sending Joe Ryan to the mound. He is 0-1 with a 3.57 ERA.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: White Sox-Twins Odds
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline: +198
Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline: -240
Over: 7.5 (-110)
Under: 7.5 (-110)
How to Watch White Sox vs. Twins
Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 PM PT
TV: NBCSCH/BSNO
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the April 24th game with the Twins.
The White Sox are 30th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 30th in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Gavin Sheets has been the best on offense this year. He is hitting .262 on the year with a .378 on-base percentage. He has six doubles and three home runs, good for a team-leading ten RBIS, and six runs scored. Meanwhile, Eloy Jiminez is second on the team in R Is. He is hitting just .216 on the year with a .293 on-base percentage. He had two home runs, and six RBIs this year. Jiminez has scored four times this year as well.
Dominic Fletcher is tied with Jiminez in RBIs. He is hitting just .203 on the year with a .277 on-base percentage. Fletcher has four doubles and no home runs while hitting his six RBIs. He has scored three times. Still, there are a lot of offensive struggles. Andrew Benintendi is hitting just .164, but he does have four RBIs and four runs scored.
The White Sox are 28th in team ERA while sitting 27th in WHIP and 24th in opponent batting average. Michael Soroka will be on the mound for the White Sox in this one. He is 0-3 with a 7.50 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP. The White Sox have lost four of the five games Soroka has started. Last two times out, he went just 4.2 innings giving up five runs and a home run.
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the April 24th game with the White Sox.
The Twins are 28th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 28th in batting average, 27th in base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has been solid this year. He is hitting .258 on the year with a .338 on-base percentage.e He has five doubles and three home runs with 12 RBIs. His 12 RBIs lead the team. Jeffers also has scored ten times this year. Edouard Jullien is the team leader in runs this year. He is hitting just .200 but getting on base at a .286 rate. He has three doubles and gives home runs, leading to 12 runs this year. Jullien has also driven in seven RBIs.
Byron Buxton has ten RBIs this year, while he is hitting .247 with a .273 on-base percentage. Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, and a home run on the year, leading to his ten RBIs. He has also scored seven times. Further Alex Kirilloff continues to score runs. He is hitting .271 on the year with a .325 on-base percentage. This has led to him scoring eight times with five doubles, three triples, and a home run. Kirilloff alos has five RBIs.
Twins pitching is 19th in team ERA, 13th in wHIP, and 19th in opponent batting average. Bailey Ober is expected to be on the mound for the Twins. He is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP. Ober took his first win of the year last time out. He gave up just one run in the game and two hits over six innings. Still, Ober has been solid in the last three starts. He has given up just two runs over 17 innings in his last three starts.
Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick
For as rough as the Twins offense has been the White Sox are the worst in the majors. Further, Bailey Ober looks bad on the basic numbers. He has one very bad start weighing down those statistics. In his first game, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, and three home runs in 1.1 innings. Since then, he has pitched 17 innings, giving up just 8 hits, no home runs, and two runs overall. Ober will lead the Twins to a big win in this one.
Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+100)