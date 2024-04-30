It may not be the most prestigious award that is given out annually at the NHL Awards Show, but the Lady Byng Trophy has been won by some of the most prestigious players in League history, and there will be someone looking to add their name to that tradition later this summer after the Stanley Cup Playoffs have come to a close.
The trophy is given to the “player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.” The current reigning Lady Byng Trophy winner is Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar and has been won multiple times in the past by the likes of Patrice Bergeron, Pavel Datsyuk, Martin St. Louis, Wayne Gretzky, Ron Francis, and Paul Kariya. Needless to say, that's some pretty good company to be in.
Who will be awarded the Lady Byng Trophy at the 2024 NHL Awards?
While numerous names are under consideration, only three finalists will emerge. The official list will be unveiled shortly. In the meantime, here's a glimpse at our nominees for the award.
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
This past season showcased Auston Matthews consistently lighting up opposition goaltenders, leaving them feeling scorched with the red goal light behind them frequently illuminating. With an impressive 69 goals, he now stands as the NHL's top goal-scoring forward since Mario Lemieux achieved the same tally in 1995-96. While he's poised to claim this year's Rocket Richard Trophy as the League's premier scorer, there's speculation whether he could also contend for the award honoring the most sportsmanlike player.
With a mere 31 penalty minutes across 81 games, Matthews' disciplined play makes him a strong contender for a nomination.
According to NHL Insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Matthews is a prime candidate for the award despite his own bias toward defenseman, as he explained on a recent episode of The Daily Faceoff Live.
“I tend to always shape my vote toward defensemen because I think it’s so much harder to defend and not take penalties than being a forward and not take penalties,” he said. “Auston Matthews certainly is deserving of consideration and will be on my ballot somewhere with just two minor penalties so far this season. But especially when you consider minutes played, I look at that situation and as mentioned I think there should be more of a preference placed on defense.”
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
A regular finalist for the award, the Hurricanes defenseman secured the honor in the 2021-22 NHL Season. And there's no reason why he wouldn't be listed as a realistic threat to take home the award for the second time in his career after he was whistled for only eight PIM in the 81 games that he played in during the regular season.
As he did with Matthews, Seravalli also opined that Slavin could be an ideal candidate.
“This is the hard part about voting on this award but Slavin seems like the type of guy who’s actually a gentleman, not saying that’s all he needs to be,” Seravalli said. “I’m not on the ice, I don’t hear the chirping, I don’t know what it’s like but it seems like from what we know of him upholds some of those qualities that you want to see in a Lady Byng winner. Not just someone who doesn’t take a lot of penalties. So I think he checks a lot of the boxes for me.”
Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
A stalwart defenseman for the Dallas Stars, the Finnish native found himself rarely in the penalty box, accruing a mere 12 penalty minutes while playing in all 82 regular-season games.
Drafted 74th overall by the Stars in the 2012 NHL Draft, Lindell has remained loyal to the Lone Star State throughout his entire National Hockey League career. In recent years, his penalty minutes have steadily decreased. The 33 penalty minutes he accumulated in 2018-19 appear high in comparison to the mere 12 he was called for in 82 games this season.
Should he find himself nominated for the award, it would be the first time in his career that he was being recognized for gentlemanly play on the ice.
Final Prediction
While the aforementioned three names are all deserving in their own right, the 2024 Lady Byng Trophy for this season will be awarded to none other than defenseman Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes, marking the second time in his career that he has claimed the honor.
The NHL Awards Show will take place on June 27 from The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.