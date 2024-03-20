Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman wants his medical records request from his mother removed from their ongoing court battle. This is in order “to protect Allman from unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden and expense” if the records were to ever become public knowledge per People.
Allman filed the motion for the subpoena made by Cher back in February in order to protect his “physician-patient privileged and psychotherapist-patient privileged information.”
Allman's team suggests that the request for the medical records was not made in the best interest of her son, “knowing that the records requested cannot be produced in time.” The alleged discovery process was violated in which Allman is requesting $3,000 from Cher.
Cher and Elijah Blue Allman's Conservatorship Court Battle
The music icon claims that her son cannot “manage his own financial resources” or take care of himself due to his alleged drug abuse per Page Six.
The documents also state that he is “unable to form or express a preference” about the conservatorship appointment but Cher wants to “discuss Elijah’s preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator” due to his “current mental and physical health issues.”
According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, the music icon believes that “any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”
While a specific reason behind requesting the medical records has not been confirmed, Allman has a known past with substance abuse. He previously spoke about it back in 2014.
“I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I always kind of kept it a little bit safe but you never can do that. Even though you think that in your mind, of course the wrong things can happen. The wrong combination of things can happen and you can just slip into the abyss. I knew it was wrong and I knew that I was very unsatisfied with life at that point.”
More recently, the Grammy-winner spoke about her son's drug use in the past.
“I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” Cher says of watching her son’s yearslong struggles with substance abuse. “I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”