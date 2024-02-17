There's a chance that Prince Harry might go back into his royal role following the report of King Charles' cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry might be stepping back into his royal role following the cancer diagnosis of his father, King Charles. According to The Times, which reportedly cited a royal source, there is a chance Harry might be back.

“On all practical levels, it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he’s sick,” the source said.

“Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate’s wellbeing ­paramount in this,” the insider continued.

They added: “The details of the Clarence House meeting and subsequent conversations are private, but the feeling is that this arrangement could work.”

Harry reportedly told friends that he would be willing to take on a royal role.

Prince Harry Speaks Out About King Charles Diagnosis For The First Time

Prince Harry went to the United Kingdom to visit his father alongside wife Meghan Markle and their two children. According to People, he and Charles had “warm exchanges.”

When Harry went back to Canada for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations, he broke his silence about his father's health.

“I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could. Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

King Charles was diagnosed with a “form of cancer,” earlier this month while he had a prostate screening. The news came as a surprise to Palace insiders.

“I was really shocked when I heard it,” a palace insider told the publication.

“He has not looked himself. I put it down to grief—he’d had two deaths close together [his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in Sept. 2022 and his father, Prince Philip in April 2021]—but maybe he wasn’t well, without realizing so. It would take it out of him,” the palace insider added.

While the form of cancer has not been revealed, the Palace did confirm that the monarch does not have prostate cancer.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the Palace said in a statement per PEOPLE.

Harry is fifth in line for the throne, following his brother, Prince William, and his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.