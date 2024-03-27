Vince Young has long faded away from the mainstream, but from time to time, the former Texas Longhorns star great finds himself back to the top of the news cycle. Unfortunately for Young, this time, it is for the wrong reasons. A recent bar fight in Houston was captured on video and it seemingly shows Young getting knocked out after absorbing a sucker punch from one of the men involved in the fracas.
Needless to say, this is not the most ideal way for someone like Young to make the news, but here we are talking about one of the greatest and most memorable college football quarterbacks of all time being knocked out cold while in the middle of a fight at a random bar in Houston.
Former #NFL QB Vince Young was involved in a bar fight and appeared to be knocked unconscious, via video obtained by @TMZ
He got sucker punched when he wasn’t looking.pic.twitter.com/G7mIKUEKUc
— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 26, 2024
Vince Young fight video goes viral
The fight footage started with Vince Young and a group of men having a verbal exchange. It is unknown what exactly they were arguing about, but that appeared to trigger some shoving before devolving into a much more physical altercation. Young, who was wearing a black shirt and a white cap, could be seen in the video pushing people, while another man was trying to hold him back.
Then all of a sudden, hands started to fly and the brawl shifted from one side of the bar to the other, with Young catching a sucker punch straight to his jaw. That was a perfectly landed shot with Young looking defenseless during that moment, as he was looking in a different direction when a man suddenly popped the former NFL QB with a savage haymaker.
Young didn't have a chance of stopping that shot, given the fact that he was not looking. He was also not able to retaliate based on the video, as it took some moments before he got back on his feet with a help of another man. Meanwhile, the man who sucker-punched Young later walked away from the scene shirtless.
Here's more about the brawl, via TMZ:
The Houston Police Department tells us officers were called out to the scene by the bar's owner, who claimed he was the one who was hit by the drink and the elbow. Cops say the man told them the tiff all started over a conversation about race — and turned physical once he asked the patrons to leave.
We're told, however, the man ultimately didn't want to press charges … and no arrests were made.
We've reached out to Young's reps for comment, but so far, no word back yet.
Social media reactions to former 2x Pro Bowler getting KO'd
Many reactions on social media targeted the man who punched Young.
“Absolute sucker punch Jesus Christ that guy is a loser,” said X user @JDCowboys2.
“Vince young is a National treasure this guy should be publicly caned,” stated @R0mans1_22.
A different take from @kallebergman: “I'm not sure that qualifies as a bonafide sucker punch – there was smoke all over the place, and QB guy definitely wanted as much of it as he could inhale (without being ready for it).”
Some can't help but compare Young to former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton when it comes to handling fights.
“Damm Vince… Meanwhile my boy Cam almost gets jumped and rag dolls a whole crew without losing his hat,” said @questiontheory1
“Apparently he didn’t see the @CameronNewton video…. Cam, send him your makeup person! 😉,” chimed in @BrandinFoos.