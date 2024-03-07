The Texas football program has had a lot of legendary players come through and they have had a lot of legendary moments as well. One of the biggest legends is quarterback Vince Young. Young was with the Longhorns back in the early-mid 2000s and helped lead Texas to their last national title in a thrilling battle over USC. A Texas Twitter account recently had a question for fans about which group of legends was their favorite, and a lot of fans were in favor of team Vince Young.
Orangebloods.com is the site that had the question for Texas football fans, and they made four teams made up of Longhorns legends. Here are the options:
Team Ehlinger: Sam Ehlinger, Earl Campbell and Roy Williams.
Team Quinn: Quinn Ewers, Ricky Williams and Jordan Shipley.
Team Colt: Coly McCoy, Cedric Benson and Xavier Worthy
Team Vince: Vince Young, Bijan Robinson and Quan Cosby.
Texas fans had some fun picking which team was best in the comments, and a lot of people thought that team Vince was the best option.
Thoughts on these rankings, Texas fans?
1. Team Vince
2. Team Colt
3. Team Sam
4. Team Quinn
— Will Cain (@willcain) March 6, 2024
Vince Young won a national title at Texas, and that gives him a head up on anyone that didn't.
The one with a Natty. Next question. 😮💨
— Kanye South (@rtruth901) March 6, 2024
Team Vince is a pretty remarkable group of Longhorns.
Team Vince would be unstoppable.
— Travis Galey (@travisgaley) March 6, 2024
Texas has had some good QBs come through the program, but it's hard to compare any of them to Young.
Team Vince wins that easily all day every day. Strictly because the QB play is miles ahead of Ehlinger and Quinn. Imagine running the read option with Vince and bijan and then if they cover that you can throw to Quan Cosby. Unstoppable
— Coach Zander (@Coach__Z_) March 7, 2024
With the college football offseason in full swing and no signs of the next season in sight, debates like this among fan bases are a good way to pass the time. For college football fans, the offseason sometimes feel like it is never going to end, but there has to be some type of football discussion going to keep everyone sane until the games roll around again.
Next season should be another good one for the Texas football team as they are loaded with talent. We'll see if any new Longhorns legends are born next year.