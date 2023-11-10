The Wild continue their New York road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Minnesota Wild continue their New York road trip as they face the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Minnesota Wild enter the game at 5-6-2 on the year. While they have had some struggles this year, they have won two of their last three games, beating the Rangers and Islanders before traveling to visit the Rangers last time out. In that game, the Rangers scored just 3:56 into the game to take a 1-0 lead in the first period. Brandon Duhaime would tie the game up for the wild in the second period, but the Rangers would put the pressure on in the third. Alexis Lafreniere scored just 1:41 into the third period, and the Rangers would add a power-play goal and an empty netter to win 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Sabres enter the game at 6-6-1 on the year. They had won three of four heading into their matchup with the Hurricanes last time out. In that game, the Hurricanes scored on the power play in the first period, but the Sabres would tie it up in the second on an Alex Tuch goal. In the third period, the Hurricanes once again took the lead, but Rasmun Dahlin tied it up on the power play less than two minutes later. This would lead to overtime, where Martin NEcas would score to give the Hurricanes the 3-2 victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Sabres Odds

Minnesota Wild: +102

Buffalo Sabres: -122

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+102)

How to Watch Wild vs. Sabres

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN_

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wild Will Win

The Wild sit 12th in the NHL in goals per game this year, scoring 3.38 goals per game on the season. Joel Eriksson Ek leads the way for them in terms of goals. He is tied for the team lead with seven of them this year, and is also tied for the team lead in points due to his six assists giving him 13 points. Eriksson EK has been solid on the power play as well, scoring three times on the power play this year, which is also tied for the team lead, while also having a power play sit. He is tied in goal with Ryan Hartman. Hartman has scored seven times this year and has four assists to give him 11 points on the year. He has also been very accurate shooting this year. He has shot just 33 times, giving him a 21.2 percent shooting percentage.

Joining Eriksson Ek with the team lead in points is Mats Zuccarello. He has three goals this year with ten assists for his 13 points. He has also been great on the power play, tied for the most points on the power play with six due to his six power-play assists. Tied for the team lead in points and goals on the power play is Kirill Kaprizov. He comes into the game with four goals and eight assists on the year. He also has three goals and three assists on the power play this year.

The Wild have not been great on the power play this year. They are 24th in the NHL in conversion percentage this year, sitting at just 1.49 percent. They have scored seven times on the power play this year so far. The bigger issue is the penalty kill for them. they sit last in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, killing just 65 percent of their chances this year, almost five percentage points worse than the next team on the list.

The Wild will send Filip Gustavsson to defend the net today. He is 2-3-1 on the year with a 4.89 goals-against average and a .871 save percentage. While he has not been good since his opening shutout against the Panthers, last time was by far his worst performance of the year. He started the game but just played 6:53. Meanwhile, he gave up three goals on four shots in the game, but the Wild came back to defeat the Rangers in a shootout.

Why The Sabres Will Win

The top line for the Sabres is led by Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson, and Jeff Skinner. Tage Thompson will look to continue to play well, as he is paired with Skinner again. He has six goals and five assists this year, with one goal and two assists on the power play. Jeff Skinner is tied for second on the team in points this year. He has six goals this season and five assists on the way to being just behind Casey Mittelstadt in points. Alex Tuch rounds out the top line, with four goals and six assists. Each of the players on the top line, this year come into the game with ten or more points.

The second rotation features Casey Mittlestadt, who has three goals and nine assists on the season giving him a team-leading 12 points the year. He is joined by Jordan Greenway. Greenway has also scored two goals this year and four assists. JJ Peterka is also producing for the Sabres, with five goals this year, and three assists. The Sabres also get help from the blue line in Rasmus Dahlin. Dahlin comes into the game with three goals and eight assists on the year, also tying him for second on the team in points this year.

The Sabres have not been great on the power play this year. They have scored on just 12.8 percent of these chances, scoring only five times on the power play. That ranks them 27th in the NHL this year. Still, they have been stout on killing penalties this year, killing 88.0 percent of the penalties this year, ranking fourth in the NHL.

Devon Levi is projected to be in goal for the Sabres today. He is 2-3-0 on the year with a 3.41 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. While he got the win last time out, it was not a great performance. He let in four goals on just 29 shots, good for a .862 save percentage, his worst of the year. Levi has been above .910 just one time this year.

Final Wild-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Sabres score much better at home this year. They are sociring 3.15 goals per game at home this year. Meanwhile, the Wild have been scoring great everywhere. Further, when the Wild get going, they are tough to stop. Devon Levi has not been great at this time this year, and this could be another struggle of a game. Expect a close game, and a high-scoring one, but the Wild come away with the win.

Final Wild-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Wild ML (+102)