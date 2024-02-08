The Washington Wizards visit the Boston Celtics as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Wizards have not reach 10 wins on the season yet. They have lost their last four game this season, as well. Washington is 0-1 against the Celtics this season. In that game, Kyle Kuzma dropped 21 points to lead the team. No other player on the team had more than 14 points. As a team, the Wizards shot 44.8 percent from the field, and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc. Isaiah Livers and Marvin Bagley III are both dealing with injuries, so they are questionable for this game.

The Celtics have a healthy lead on first place in the Eastern Conference at the moment. They are 39-12, and they have won four of their last five games. In the win over the Wizards, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 69 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. As a team, the Celtics shot 50.0 percent from the field, and 35.8 percent from three. However, the Celtics shot only seven free throws in the win. Jrue Holiday is dealing with an injury heading into this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Celtics Odds

Washington Wizards: +17 (-110)

Moneyline: +1100

Boston Celtics: -17 (-110)

Moneyline: -2200

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wizards vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wizards have to play better overall. They have not played well all season, and it is why they have just nine wins on the year. Washington needs Kuzma to play his best game in this one if they want to cover the spread. It is going to be a large spread, so the Wizards need to just score a certain amount. If Kuzma can have a good game, and the Wizards can score around their season average, they will cover this spread.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Celtics are one of the better teams in the NBA on the defensive end of the court. They allow the fifth-fewest points in the NBA, and opponents have the second-lowest field goal percentage against them. The Celtics have allowed less than 115 points 34 times this season. In those games, they are 29-5. The Celtics should have no problem holding the Wizards to below 115 points in this game, and that will help them cover the spread.

Boston will score in this game. They are the fifth-highest-scoring team in the NBA, and they make the most threes per game. The Wizards are one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Boston needs to just continue scoring as they have been. As long as the Celtics keep shooting the ball well, they will cover this spread and blow out the Wizards.

Final Wizards-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The spread in this game is large. It is not easy to beat an NBA team by 17 points. The Celtics are capable of beating them by that much, but the spread is just to high for me to take Boston. I am going to take Wizards to cover the spread.

Final Wizards-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards +17 (-110)