Published November 26, 2022

Croatia will look to get their first win of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they face Canada, which is also seeking victory. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Croatia-Canada prediction and pick.

Croatia played to a scoreless draw with Morocco. Ultimately, neither team could make much of an impact, and the attack went nowhere. Croatia had barely any offense, managing five shots. However, only two of those shots hit their target. Croatia had opportunities but could not convert those chances into goals. Thus, it left them with a tie and an empty feeling of wasted opportunities.

Croatia converted 86 percent of their passes successfully. Hence, they flowed seamlessly throughout the field and gave themselves a better chance to succeed as the game progressed. Croatia also held a 65 percent possession rate. Likewise, it helped them dominate the opportunities and get the upper hand. Croatia had five corner-kick chances. Unfortunately, none of these produced a goal. Croatia finished with a 59 percent tackle rate and 11 fouls. However, they did not receive a single yellow card.

Canada lost 1-0 to Belgium. However, the Canadians had multiple chances throughout the game but could not hit their target. Canada took 22 shots, but only three reached the goal. Significantly, they attacked relentlessly, but nothing seemed to go in. Their great passing helped with the attacks, converting 82 percent of their passes.

Additionally, they held the ball for 46 percent of the game. Canada also gained four corner-kick chances but could not hit any of them into the net. Also, they had one offsides call that took away a chance. Canada committed 14 fouls, with two of them turning into yellow cards. Significantly, Alphonso Davies and Allistair Johnson committed the infractions.

Here are the Croatia-Canada World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Croatia-Canada Odds

Croatia: +105

Canada: +260

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: +100

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

Why Croatia Will Beat Canada

Croatia is great at possessing the ball and passing. However, they still need plenty of work on the offensive firepower. Ivan Perisic produced a shot but did not hit the target. Also, he added 35 passes. Andrej Kramanic did not attempt a single shot. Likewise, he only had 12 passes.

The midfielders excelled in this contest. Moreover, their seamless play helped give Croatia the most opportunities. Luka Modric had one shot but did not hit his target. Meanwhile, he also completed 86 passes. Marcelo Biozovic did not attempt a shot. However, he did complete 89 passes. Mateo Kovacic also had no shots but made 53 passes. Now, the trick will be to turn these chances into goals. Can the midfielders adjust?

The defense played solid throughout the affair. Substantially, they did not allow Morocco to generate an attack. Dejan Lovren had four tackles, five clears, and one interception. Meanwhile, Josip Juranovic produced two tackles. Borna Sosa added three tackles and four clears. Finally, Josko Guadriol had three interceptions. Goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic finished the match with two saves. Now, he must continue his solid play in this matchup with Canada.

Croatia will beat Canada if they can produce a better offensive game plan and convert on their chances. Likewise, they need more out of Perisic and Modric, and their shots must reach the goalie.

Why Canada Will Beat Croatia

Canada played well in their debut and did nearly everything correctly. However, their shots went wild, and they gave up the lone goal. It now means they are in a must-win situation.

Jonathan David took three shots, but not one reached the target. Additionally, he had 32 passes. Tajon Buchanan took shots but did not hit the target. Also, he had 20 passes.

The midfielders had some chances. Unfortunately, it did not go their way. Alphonso Davies had one shot that hit the target but could not get past the goalkeeper. Meanwhile, he added 32 passes. Stephen Eustaquio took a shot that did not hit the net. Likewise, he had 65 passes. Atiba Hutchinson had one shot that went wide and 30 passes.

The defense did not play well. Ultimately, Steven Victoria finished with one clear. Kamal Miller had two tackles and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Alistair Johnston had three interceptions.

Canada will beat Croatia if they can continue the shot barrage and hit their target more. Additionally, their defense must clear the ball more frequently to give the Canadians a chance.

Final Croatia-Canada Prediction & Pick

Canada is one of the few teams that played well and lost. Ultimately, they have never won a World Cup match. It will be their best chance to win here. Thus, expect Canada to fight for that first win and claim a victory against Croatia.

Final Croatia-Canada Prediction & Pick: Canada: +260