Superfan Mattress Mack has placed a total of $10 million of bets for the Houston Astros to win the World Series, so imagine his excitement after the team took the lead via a Yordan Alvarez homer in the closeout Game 6 on Saturday.

At the bottom of the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies ahead 1-0, Alvarez stepped up big time to put the Astros in front. He blasted the ball to the center field off Jose Alvarado’s pitch, completing a three-run homer to turn the game around.

Sure enough, the whole Minute Maid Park went into a frenzy. After all, they just got closer to winning the World Series after an early threat from the Phillies. But perhaps no one is happier than Mattress Mack, who was caught on camera shouting and jumping in celebration.

YORDAN ALVAREZ WANTS IT 😤 ASTROS 3 – 1 PHILLIES IN THE BOTTOM OF THE 6TH! pic.twitter.com/R2COU64f7v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 6, 2022

YORDAN ALVAREZ WITH A THREE-RUN HOME RUN TO THE MOON AND MATTRESS MACK HAS LOST CONTROL (w/ @gallerysports) pic.twitter.com/uyitCDZwzt — br_betting (@br_betting) November 6, 2022

Well, it’s not hard to see where Mattress Mack is coming from. Of course he is a huge Houston fan, and his love for the team is crystal clear. But anyone who has $75 million in total betting payouts waiting off an Astros win would definitely be as excited as him with that game-changing homer from Yordan Alvarez.

Should he get that boatload of cash from his bet, it certainly won’t be the last time we will hear from Mattress Mack. Besides, the bets he made would give him the record for the biggest payout in sports gambling history.