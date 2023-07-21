LAS VEGAS, NV – In what was the largest turnout in tournament history, Daniel Weinman of Atlanta, Georgia won the 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event at the Horseshoe and Paris Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip.

The 2023 Main Event, which set a new record with 10,043 entrants from all over the world, destroyed the previous record of 8,773 players for the Main Event set back in 2006. As the 2023 winner, Weinman took home $12.1 million in winnings, marking the largest first-place Main Event payout ever from the biggest prize pool in the history of live poker of $93,399,900, according to Caesars.

In addition to the $12.1 million in earnings, Daniel Weinman also took home the highly coveted and what's considered to be the richest trophy in sport: the 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event gold bracelet. The custom-made bracelet made by Jostens features approximately 500 grams of 10-karat yellow gold, 2,352 various precious gemstones, including 42 carats of round genuine diamonds, 425 black and red stones to accentuate the suits, and a removable golden poker chip that sits in the center of the bracelet. The 2023 bracelet also features a special horseshoe incorporated into the design as a tribute to the WSOP’s return to the newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas.

“WSOP Main event champion, It’s a title I’ll carry with pride for the rest of my life,” Daniel Weinman said in a social media post after winning the Main Event. “The outpouring of support from friends, family, and the entire poker community has been so overwhelming. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart!”

Just four days after winning the Main Event, Weinman was back in his office working on coding.

“Today will hold a special place in the history of live tournament poker,” said World Series of Poker Senior Vice President and Executive Director, Ty Stewart. “After 17 years, we have named the winner of the largest Main Event in the history of the WSOP.

“To watch Daniel’s emphatic victory over the 10,043 entrants was nothing short of spectacular. It will be an honor to raise his banner next year and display his picture in the new Gallery of Champions Exhibit at the Horseshoe. This year’s WSOP broke records left and right and we are excited to keep the momentum rolling to WSOP Europe in the fall and WSOP Paradise this winter.”

The record-breaking 10,043 entrants in the WSOP Main Event accumulated a $93,339,900 prize pool — the biggest in poker history — with 36 players each winning more than a $1 million dollar prize – also an all-time record.

Here's the full clip of the final hand between the champion, Daniel Weinman, and runner up, Steven Jones, courtesy of PokerGo:

This week was also significant because, aside from naming the winner of the 2023 Main Event, World Series of Poker also announced a new, live tournament poker series called WSOP Paradise. In partnership with GG Poker, WSOP is headed to Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, where they'll hold a 12-day tournament from December 3-14, 2023.

Per Caesars:

Featuring 15 bracelet events in total, WSOP Paradise will be headlined by a total of $50 million in guaranteed prize pools, including a $5,000 Main Event with a $15 million total prize pool guarantee, and a $1,500 Mystery Bounty with a $5 million guarantee.

“The summer was an unprecedented success, but the vision is equally as ambitious for WSOP Paradise,” WSOP's Ty Stewart added in a release. “We have the strongest online partner in the world, and they are set to send a record number of qualifiers to a live tournament. Atlantis also has a great legacy in poker, and we believe this combination of partners can deliver poker’s most powerful new franchise for years to come. Many players say summer in Vegas is the best time of year. We hope that will only be rivaled by winter in paradise.”