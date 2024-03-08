WWE 2K24 has just come out of the woodwork and has been released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and on PC through Steam for everyone who purchased the game. Responding to the issues that the community has brought to the devs' attention post-launch, this hotfix update sets many of them right. Here are the WWE 2K24 update 1.03 patch notes.
WWE 2K24 Update 1.03 Patch Notes
#WWE2K24 Patch Update 1.03 is LIVE!
⭐ Addressed Community Creations concerns
⭐ Addressed concerns related to Chyna’s hair
⭐ Addressed the reuse of the same image on a Superstar counting against the image total.
& more! https://t.co/6TiX8fq8ag pic.twitter.com/PCzOitZcr5
— #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) March 8, 2024
Patch 1.03 includes the following updates:
- General
- Addressed reported concerns that a crash might occur when selecting any of the options within Community Creations
- Addressed reported concerns related to Alt attires for Bianca Belair
- Addressed reported concerns related to Chyna’s hair behaving incorrectly
- Addressed reported concerns related to the Ivy Nile 2 taunt and the reversal for Elevated Triangle Chokes
- Online
- Made improvements to the War Games online experience
- Addressed reported concerns related to a possible desync when props would collide
- Create-a-Superstar
- Addressed reported concerns related to the reuse of the same image on a Superstar counting against the image total.
- Create-an-Arena
- Improved image resizing
- Universe
- Various stability improvements
- Address reported concerns related to The Backstage Brawl match rules failing to apply when entering game with custom arena
- MyFACTION
- Addressed reported concerns related to incorrect match objective descriptions
- Addressed reported concerns related to the inability to purchase a defeated boss card
- Addressed reported concerns related to Signature blockbuster failing to complete Autographed
- Addressed reported concerns related to the inability to go into active faction if lineup does not have required open slots
- Improved stability when viewing the leaderboards
- Addressed reported concerns related to going into ranked play after activating an activity card
- Addressed reported concerns related to the Green rectangle that would display on top right of boss superstar cards
That's a lot of fixes coming out, so perhaps our assessment before that there aren't many issues to address isn't completely true. Thankfully these issues are being addressed and not just left on read, making it worthwhile for you to report any issues you yourself encounter when you play the game.