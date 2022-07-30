Becky Lynch spills some tea on Courtside Club ahead of WWE’s SummerSlam

It’s always weird to see wrestlers from the WWE, AEW, or another promotion appear on “normal” sports media.

Sure, outside athletes will occasionally make their way into the squared circle, with Shaq wrestling for AEW in an ill-fated angle that berthed the streak of Jade Cargill, Ennis Kanter winning the 24/7 Championship in the WWE, and Dwight Howard reportedly taking part in the WWE’s tryouts in the leadup to SummerSlam in Nashville, but when things go the opposite direction, be that with a wrestler like Triple H running out with Joel Embiid before a playoff game or any wrestler appearing on a show like Sportscenter, you know you are in for something very weird indeed.

Why? Well, because outside of professional wrestling journalists, few in the sports world understand how to interact with wrestling in a world of semi-Kayfabe.

Some performers get candid, drop the gimmick, and simply talk one person to another in a full-on shoot, whereas some, like many of NJPW’s performers, stick to their character like it’s 1996, where a simple hug could bury a booked future King of the Ring to such a degree that they need to marry the boss’s daughter to return to the top of the card.

So naturally, when Becky Lynch stopped by ESPN’s Courtside Club to talk ahead of SummerSlam, you know she was going to spill some tea that you just have to know ahead of the WWE’s biggest show of the summer. Here are a few highlights that you should probably know ahead of the big event.

Becky Lynch had a lot to say ahead of WWE’s SummerSlam.

As you may or may not know, Logan Paul’s tag team match against The Mysterios, Rey and Dominik, with The Miz at WrestleMania was put on right before Becky Lynch lost her RAW Woman’s Championship to Bianca Belair. Though Paul and Lynch didn’t become fast friends after the match and aren’t exactly close now, The Man-turned-Mom had the following to say on Paul’s debut, transcribed by yours truly.

“I have talked to him and he’s a really nice kid, and I can say kid because I thought he was my age but he’s not; he’s really young and this is a hard industry, it’s a tough industry and I’ve gotta respect anyone who comes in, who takes bumps, and who tries to be good at it and he’s shown that he’s really good at it. He’s shown that he’s extremely athletic and he’s great at talking with the audience And his match at WrestleMania was the match right before mine, and you know, with celebrities, you never know what you’re going to get; you know, if they’re going to be good, but he was great and so I was standing back there going oh wow, we’ve got a tough act to follow. And of course we did, and we stole the show but yeah, he set the groundwork.”



But wait, there’s more; here’s what she had to say about Paul’s future in The Fed, as dictated by Sportskeeda.

“I mean, now if you’re starting to run this business the way that we do, you gotta be on the road 300 days a year doing shows four days a week… that’s what we do, that’s what the real greats do. So he’s got a lot of work to catch up on, but so far he’s doing great.”

Alright, alright, alright, not too shabby, but did Lynch have anything to say about an actual woman in her division? Well, outside of some predictable smack talk on Bianca Belair, Lynch had some very interesting things to say about Ronda Rousey, the SmackDown performer whom she shouldn’t have much of a connection to. Check out her quotes via Bleacher Report.

“I think [Rousey] doesn’t respect [the wrestling business] as much as she should. I mean, she’s gone off on tangents disrespecting the sport that I’ve given my life to, that I love, that I obsess about. Both of us have come back from having a child, and one has come back better than ever, and one has not. “I’m the one who’s come back better than ever, and I think that you need that respect for this business, that obsession for this business to be able to do that. I don’t think that she puts as much work in, she doesn’t put as much work in as I do, and it shows.”

Jeez, talk about catching strays. While SummerSlam is all about Lynch-Belair and Rousey-Liv Morgan, who knows; maybe these comments are the very initial hints of a feud between the two superstars that could eventually come to an end at WrestleMania 39. That, my friends, would be one heck of a Hollywood ending for a storyline as many as nine months in the making.