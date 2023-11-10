Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair expressed he doesn't want to see The Rock face Roman Reigns at a future WWE event.

Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair gave his thoughts on the possibility of seeing current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns take on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania at a future event. Flair originally gave a response, but then changed his mind quickly according to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

“I’d like to see it but I don’t think it will ever happen,” Flair said. “As a matter of fact, I don’t want to see it happen now; because The Rock’s been out of the ring too long.”

Flair believes Rock isn't in “wrestling” shape

As Flair mentioned, while Johnson is obviously in shape, he isn't in the “wrestling” shape to do a big main event match with Reigns. If he does, there could be a bigger chance at injury as he made the comparison with WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin who had major back issues, but was offered many times to wrestle.

“And he [Johnson] takes so much pride in himself which makes him special. You can’t be away from the business [for] ten years and get ready overnight. I can vouch for that myself,” Flair said. “I mean, he’s in great enough shape. He looks obviously phenomenal, but you know, sometimes like [Stone Cold Steve] Austin; because they’ve offered Steve the world to come back. But, at some point and time you gotta say no. I’m the only one that never learned how to say that.”

Flair was just recently signed to a multi-year contract earlier this month to WWE's main competitor in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) after he surprisingly appeared in a segment as being Sting's special gift from Tony Khan. There's no doubt that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns would be a dream match due to The Bloodline story already woven in, but it's still up in the air if that will happen.

Johnson's last appearance in WWE was on the Sept. 15 edition of Friday Night Smackdown where he was brought out by Pat McAfee and confronted Austin Theory.