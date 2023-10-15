If there's one thing Ric Flair knows a thing or two about even now, it's the psychology of professional wrestling.

Sure, he might not be perfectly synced with all of the new ways of doing things, as he likely can't tell the difference between a Hurricanrana and a Poison Rana and probably wouldn't care to learn, but when it comes to getting a crowd to react to the story being told in the way the wrestlers want them to, Flair still gets it, as his fake heart attack spot in his final match clearly proves.

Sitting down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet to talk all things wrestling, Flair identified two current WWE Superstars that he feels “get” how to work a crowd, versus the vast majority of performers that he feels are more concerned with social media than learning their craft.

“Well, not with everybody,” Ric Flair said. “Because some of them like Charlotte, and I’m not gonna list the talent, but there’s a lot of talent that understand you have to be able to put things in at times in the match when they are more meaningful. She’s a master of that now; she can flip the gears; she can turn it around.

“There’s a couple other people like that now; AJ Styles is really good. I’m not gonna start the list because I’ll leave somebody out, and someone will get upset. But it’s being able to turn the audience where they’re reacting to what you want them to, instead of them telling you what to do. Does that make sense?”

So, if Flair likes how his daughter and Styles do their work in the ring, what does he wish younger stars would do differently? Well, it all comes down to a little less time on social media and a little more time in gorilla.

“A lot of guys listen to the audience. And then instead of listening to what Vince [McMahon] says in gorilla or Michael Hayes, they run to the computer to see what the fans are saying. Social media has ruined it,” Flair continued.

“Some of these kids would rather have someone that knows nothing about wrestling; nothing says God that was cool when it was a living shits. In other words, only care about what the guy says that’s sitting in that chair. Whether it be Hunter, Vince, Michael Hayes, those guys all have experience. Listen to what they’re saying.

“Don’t listen to what the fans are saying. When the fans own you and social media owns a lot of people. It upset me. But I’ve learned now I’ll be 70. That’s my new goal. Stay alive til I’m 75… I got five months left.”

Should more fans listen to what the “Nature Boy” has to say? Well, when it comes to professional wrestling, specifically how to work the crowd, the septuagenarian is still a wealth of useful information.

Ric Flair comments on Vince McMahon selling WWE.

Sitting down for another interview, this time with PW Insider, Ric Flair commented on Vince McMahon, someone he considers a friend to this day, and his decision to sell WWE after his family held control of the brand since his grandfather, Jess McMahon, founded the company back in 1953.

While Flair was surprised to see Mr. McMahon sell the company, in the end, he's excited to see the professional wrestling business doing very well across both major promotions.

“To be honest with you, I was surprised. I never thought he would ever walk away from it, but I think he probably felt the time was there and sold it for, you know, he actually put a price on it that he thought no one would ever pay, and then along came somebody and paid the price. And I think he put 3 billion more than anybody ever estimated. And that’s just what I’ve been told and what I’ve read, doesn’t mean it’s true, but I think he thought nobody would ever buy it. And then they came along and bought it,” Flair said via Wrestling Headlines.

“The stock has held high, and they continue to forge forward, and they continue to be, in my opinion, the most entertaining product. Well, I think wrestling’s more entertaining period than any others for me. I think Tony’s done a great job with AEW too. The fact that Tony’s picking up more programming. The people at Turner aren’t dumb, they realized that the program is important and it’s keeping the ratings up, and you know as an example last night, they loaded up the NXT show last night, did you notice? They’re really trying to beat Tony’s Wednesday night show. So that remains to be seen, but I don’t think The Undertaker and everyone will be there every Tuesday night, but it’s interesting to see the chess match between the two.”

Is TKO fueling WWE's renewed desire to beat up on AEW whenever possible? Or is it just more of the same, with Mr. McMahon known to make some moves of his own against competent competition? Either way, with even more resources at their disposal, it's clear WWE's stock is only pointed up.