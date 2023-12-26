Former WWE champion The Miz wants to see Jason, Travis Kelce in the squared circle.

The Kelce Bros. tag team

Speaking to TMZ Sports, The Miz told them that he wants to see Jason and Travis Kelce in wrestling. Nothing is set in stone, but that doesn't mean the WWE star can't dream. He even told the outlet that he's slid into Travis' DMs about coming to WWE.

WrestleMania 40 is going to take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the very stadium where Jason Kelce's Eagles play. Perhaps he and his brother could make a special appearance.

This wouldn't be the first time an NFL talent would make their way into the squared circle. At WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium, George Kittle assisted former NFL punter Pat McAfee in his match against The Miz. Other celebrities including Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have recently made a name for themselves as wrestlers.

Travis Kelce has become a fixture of pop culture thanks to his public relationship with Taylor Swift. The singer has been seen going to several Kansas City Chiefs games to root her boyfriend on. Jason Kelce, meanwhile, is coming off of a narrow 33-25 victory over the New York Giants.

The Miz has been a part of WWE since 2004. He is a multi-time world champion and has won several tag team and mid-card single titles. The Miz is also an eight-time Intercontinental Champion and recently unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for a ninth reign.

He's shown his versatility outside of wrestling, though. The Miz has also starred in films including the Marine franchise and Fighting with My Family. Some of his TV credits include Hamster & Gretel, Miz & Mrs., and Total Divas.