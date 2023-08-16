After LA Knight “invaded” RAW to simply take a few pictures as the first-ever winner of the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam, The Miz got into it in the ring with the “Megastar” first on the mic and then with his fists, leading to many fans celebrating the promo as a real babyface coming out party for former Million Dollar Champion.

Though fans weren't afforded a follow-up segment and/or a rematch on the next edition of RAW, much to the disappointment of fans in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, The Miz decided to take a shot at his absent co-worker anyway, letting everyone know that he feels he has the “Megastar's” number.

“What do you mean? Oh, you mean how I verbally tore down LA Knight, showcasing that I'm not only better than him on the mic but also in the ring?” The Miz asked before Byron Saxton noted he simply offered to shake his hand.

“I didn't not shake his hand. He does not deserve to shake my hand. What Byron, are you an LA Knight guy now? You buying his merchandise? You on his bandwagon? You think because he beat Top Dolla on SmackDown that he's actually somebody? Don't say yeah! Let me explain something to you and everybody else: next week on Monday Night RAW, I'm going to beat somebody. Somebody who is bigger, faster, stronger, more dominant than any opponent that LA Knight has ever faced in his entire career. And who knows? I might even show up on SmackDown… or I might not. Either way, you know what it's gonna be?”

Whoa, is The Miz going to show up on SmackDown this Friday to either take a verbal and/or physical shot at the leader of the “Yeah! Movement” or too simply menace around like a certified tough guy? Maybe yes, maybe no, but as he pointed out, fans will just have to wait until Friday to see.

LA Knight was almost a World Champion in a very different company.

While LA Knight looks primed to finally become a main roster champion as a member of the WWE Universe in the not-too-distant future, did you know that he also held up a very different championship? It's true; in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, NWA owner Billy Corgan – yes, the Smashing Pumpkins guy – noted that, before the pandemic hit, he was setting things up for the man then known as Eli Drake to take Nick Aldis' title.

“Yes, one of the great promos of all time (Corgan said about L.A. Knight). And that’s not to take away anything from his wrestling. He has a main event-level ability in the ring. But we all know that if you can walk and talk, that you hit that other echelon. It’s great to see him hitting that now. You know, we booked him, he was being set up to be NWA Heavyweight Champion. And that’s right around, I think the time of the pandemic. He was under an NWA contract, and it got to the point where it was like, you know, I can’t remember what it was,” Billy Corgan said via POST Wrestling.

“But me and him always did good business, so no heat there. But it was obvious that it was like, he needed to go pursue other opportunities. And where I was standing at the time was just going to hold him back. There was something there. But it was clearly understood that, obviously, was built around (Nick) Aldis for a while. But once Aldis was going to drop the title, it was going to clearly go to him. So it’s a shame that it never happened because we would have had a lot of fun. Always great to work with him. And somewhere there’s a picture of my 50th birthday. And it’s me, Aron Stevens, Eli Drake, EC3, and I can’t remember, another person from wrestling was there. So yeah, I’ve always gotten on with him. And I’m very happy for him, and he deserves every bit of success that’s coming his way because he’s fought and clawed his way to get there.”

Would it have been cool to see LA Knight/Eli Drake hold up the Ten Pounds of Gold like Ric Flair, Harley Race, Jeff Jarrett, and… Tyrus – goodness gracious, one of those things is not like the other – before him? You bet, but hey, even if that will never happen, at least there's a chance fans will get to see LA Knight hold up the United States Championship over a fallen Rey Mysterio in the not-too-distant future; an incredible consolation prize if you ask me.