Is WWE’s ‘White Rabbit’ usage related to Karrion Kross or Bray Wyatt?

As rumors continue to swell that WWE could bring back even more of their formers stars following the returns of Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Hit Row, Braun Strowman, and many, many others, one performer has consistently ranked number one on the majority of fans’ wish lists: Bray Wyatt.

That’s right, despite being linked to seemingly every promotion in professional wrestling and having his every interaction on social media heavily scrutinized by fans of WWE, AEW, NJPW, and even Impact, Wyatt, born Windham Rotunda, has remained on the sidelines watching the professional wrestling world continue to progress forward while he plots his next move.

Could the former Universal Champion turn his back on wrestling entirely? Sure, Wyatt has been linked to Hollywood film projects and could theoretically forge a fun, Rob Zombie-esque second career in film, but recall a big reason why The Devils Rejects came into existence was that the demand just wasn’t there for the “Dragula” singer to tour stadiums full-time. Rotunda, by contrast, is in incredible demand, and with WWE and AEW entering into an all-out war for supremacy following Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s elevation to head booker and could theoretically secure a life-changing contract that may even accommodate his extracurricular interests in order to secure a big-time ratings pop.

Well, if you find yourself in the “WWE needs to bring back Bray” camp, then you may be in luck, as the company has been practicing a very interesting entrance during commercial breaks on SmackDown and on house shows that could hint at the return of Wyatt, though maybe not as The Fiend. But unfortunately, things aren’t so cut and dry. No, for multiple reasons, this musical introduction may actually be for another performer entirely, which, needless to say, won’t rub some fans the right way.

Who is WWE’s new White Rabbit?

Before he was Karrion Kross, the former NXT Champion-turned-Drew McIntyre’s SmackDown rival, and before he was even holding up the Impact Championship under the name Killer Kross, the performer born Kevin Kesar was a member of Lucha Underground, where he wrestled with Rabbit Tribe alongside Paul London and El Bunny as The White Rabbit. The trio drew heavily on Alice in Wonderland imagery – as if that wasn’t obvious – and much like on SmackDown, Kross spoke in cryptic riddles, albeit without his partner Scarlett laughing maniacally or speaking in tongues.

After hinting that McIntyre’s time might soon be done, it could make sense to ditch the greyscale hourglass imagery in favor of a more long-term introduction, especially if the company really does view him as a long-term performer who will be in the championship picture for a very long time. While WWE has been hesitant to use licensed music over the past few years after having important pieces of their library ruined due to rights issues – see basically every ECW match – giving Kross the Jefferson Airplane song would say a lot, especially if they can secure a perpetuity license a la Tony Khan in AEW.

When Kross made his way back to MLW during his time away from WWE, the company ran a vignette that featured hourglasses, the snow, and, yes, a white rabbit to tell fans that a Killer was coming back through the gates of Court Bauer’s company. While Kross has brought his “tick-tock” catchphrase to WWE, has reunited with Scarlett, and has even been allowed to keep his long hair and leather jacket, returning a white rabbit to his presentation would prove to outside free agents that the new WWE is willing to embrace the uniqueness of established stars – see Cody Rhodes – instead of changing them once they sign a contract.

Then again, Wyatt is nothing but creative, and if he feels like embracing a psychedelic, Lewis Carroll-inspired character moving forward, it’s hard to imagine WWE giving the idea thumbs down. No, if Wyatt has spent his time off crafting a new character, it’s hard to imagine WWE allowing any realistic expense to get in the way of his return, be that a new song, a new name, or some new props a la his old Tom Savini-designed mask.

Will “White Rabbit” end up being the new theme song of Kross, Wyatt, or neither entirely? Could this be a troll by Triple H, who knows that fans get a bit too invested in this sort of thing? Or could there be another option entirely, be that a re-debut from another former star or a surprise debut from an outside performer? Either way, it’s clear fans will find out soon enough, as you don’t do technical rehearsal unless something is about to happen, especially ones as simple as playing a song and changing the color of a light.