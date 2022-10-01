WWE’s Drew McIntyre remains singularly focused ahead of Extreme Rules

Drew McIntyre is WWE’s workhorse.

Though he hasn’t held a title since February of 2021, when he was brutally beaten down by Bobby Lashley before The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase, McIntyre has remained a steady contributor to WWE’s weekly television, “Premium Live Event,” and even house show circuit, having wrestled 176 matches since his championship loss, according to Cagematch.

Certainly, there isn’t a member of the WWE roster who has further bought into the ideas of Vince McMahon and later Paul “Triple H” Levesque than McIntyre, as he’s feuded with just about everyone on the roster, wrestled on both SmackDown and RAW, and even lost arguably the match of his career at Clash at the Castle, where he failed to secure the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship in front of tens of thousands of his UK fans thanks in no small part to the main roster debut of Solo Sikoa.

And yet, McIntyre is going to need to get back on top almost by default; he’s wrestled too many important matches, lifted up too many other stars, and wrestled in more main event matches than Reigns by multiple times. Even if he’s a staggering 0-30 in solo action against Reigns, with his few wins coming in tag team and trios action, eventually, McIntyre has to “slay the dragon” and return to the top of the WWE Universe for a right proper championship run in front of an actual adoring crowd.

But first, McIntyre has a date with a certain timekeeper who has been making his life harder than it needs to be.

Since returning to the WWE Universe following a ronin run on the indies, Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett have placed their gaze solely on SmackDown‘s top babyface, cutting promos at his expense, menacing around his matches, and even shooting him in the face with a fireball before chocking him out in the center of the ring. With a match booked for Extreme Rules, a strap match no less, Kross will get the first televised crack at McIntyre of his career and will look to extinguish the flame inside the former “Chosen One” once and for all.

McIntyre, by contrast, doesn’t appear nearly as worried about the prospects of wrestling Kross. Why? Because he still has his gaze solely focused on Reigns, who has the belts he desires most.

McIntyre will run through the entire Bloodline to get a WWE Title.

When asked by Dallas Morning News about his recent run of extreme matches designed to test his mettle and physical conditioning, Mcintyre declared that he has no intention to tone down the physicality, as passed along by Fightful.

“No,” McIntyre responded with a laugh. “I don’t think so. I suffer for the company, suffer from my art – constantly, it feels like. But that comes with the territory being the workhorse of WWE, being the conscience, I guess, of WWE. You ain’t gonna find Roman Reigns doing the schedule that I do. I keep the championship schedule. I’m happy to do it. I’m happy to do the media responsibilities. I’m happy to represent the company on the weekend live events. This is my dream. It’s a privilege to do it. And if it involves getting beat with chairs … still be involved in the strap match with Kross, who has managed to divert my attention away from the title, so be it. Even though he keeps attacking me from behind. If it’s not him attacking me, it’s his girl [Scarlett] low blowing me from behind. I’ll do what I have to do get through all these new challenges and get my way back to Roman.”

“Apparently, I’ll have to go through not just The Bloodline – because I did that prior to Clash at the Castle – then the elders and a new member [Solo Sikoa]. I’m going to have to literally go through the entire family like door to door. And I like The Rock a lot. It’s gonna pain me deeply when I go through the entire family, have to go to Hollywood, tap The Rock’s door and say, ‘I’m sorry, brother,’ then beat him in his own doorstep because it’s the only way I’m gonna get that title off Roman.”

Welp, there you go; despite his record against Reigns, McIntyre isn’t slowing down anytime soon and will seemingly stop at nothing to get where he wants to be. While he could theoretically just turn his attention to the Intercontinental Championship, or even the United States Championship, one has to give McIntyre credit for his singular focus, especially in the face of one of the WWE’s toughest foes.