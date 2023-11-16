Xbox Unveils Complete Array Of Black Friday Bargains In The U.S.

Discover Microsoft's Black Friday 2023 deals with major discounts on Xbox games, consoles, controllers, and more in the U.S.

Microsoft's highly anticipated Black Friday event launches on November 17, presenting an exceptional opportunity for gamers across the United States to capitalize on substantial savings. This year's sale is particularly noteworthy, featuring a broad array of discounts on over 1,000 console games, with reductions reaching as high as 50%.

Simultaneously, the company is offering impressive markdowns of up to 65% on select titles from Xbox Game Studios. Additionally, PC gamers are not left behind, as they can avail themselves of discounts up to 67% on specific PC digital games.

The sale, exclusive to U.S. customers, is a part of Microsoft's strategy to cement its position in the gaming market, offering deals that are both competitive and comprehensive. Gamers are advised to check their local version of Xbox.com or the Microsoft Store for region-specific deals.

Highlights of the Black Friday Sale

Starting November 17:

Digital game enthusiasts can look forward to saving up to 50%.

Titles from Xbox Game Studios are available at discounts reaching 65%.

Selected PC digital games see reductions up to 67%.

Starting November 18:

Shoppers can benefit from a $50 reduction on select Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

A $10 discount is offered on designated Xbox Wireless Controllers.

Starting November 23:

An exclusive offer includes free engraving on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 through Xbox Design Lab.

Specific Deals to Look Forward To

Consoles:

A $50 discount on select Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles begins November 18, offering next-gen gaming experiences at reduced prices.

The Xbox Series X bundles, including the Diablo IV Bundle and Forza Horizon 5 Bundle, are available $50 off.

The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle is priced at $249.99, featuring three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Games:

Over 1,000 console games, including Starfield, Forza Motorsport + Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Bundle, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, are available at up to 50% off.

PC gamers can enjoy up to 67% off on titles like The Jackbox Party Pack 10 and Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Xbox Game Studios Titles:

Popular games such as Minecraft Legends, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios are available with up to 65% discounts.

Controllers:

A variety of Xbox Wireless Controllers, compatible with multiple platforms, are available with a $10 discount.

Personalization:

From November 23 to November 30, customers can personalize their Elite Series 2 Controller with free engraving through Xbox Design Lab.

Additional Shopping Incentives

Microsoft Store offers a plethora of deals and gift ideas, encompassing a wide range of products beyond the Xbox ecosystem. This includes Surface devices, various accessories, movies, and apps. Customers can enjoy benefits like fast and free shipping, flexible payment options, extended holiday return windows, and low-price protection. Additionally, Microsoft provides free online appointments with product experts to ensure a seamless setup experience.

For a complete overview of the Black Friday and Cyber Week offers, customers are encouraged to visit the Windows Experience blog. With these offerings, Microsoft continues to strengthen its position in the gaming industry, providing value and quality to its customer base.