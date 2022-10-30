Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving ruffled a handful of feathers with his latest controversy concerning the sharing of what’s considered an antisemitic film.

The backlash included a stern message from Nets owner Joe Tsai with the hope of having an open discussion with his point guard on the matter.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion,” said Joe Tsai in a statement on Twitter.

Tsai’s reaction garnered generally positive reactions, but not everyone was pleased. Enes Freedom, formerly known as Enes Kanter, labeled Joe Tsai as a hypocrite given his reluctance to condemn human rights violations allegedly being committed in China. Tsai, who is a co-founder of global conglomerate Alibaba, has his business centered on the region.

I applaud you for condemning @KyrieIrving after multiple antisemitic incidents.

It’s time to condemn yourself for supporting the millions of Muslims being slaughtered in #China You literally contribute to genocide,you freaking hypocrite @joetsai1999 You’re far worse than Kyrie https://t.co/kf43PZmtmm — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) October 29, 2022

Enes Freedom has never been bashful to call out NBA peers and figures over their indifference or selective call for social justice. He’s butted heads with Kyrie Irving’s former teammate in LeBron James in the past and apparently isn’t afraid to take on even richer billionaires than King James.