The New Orleans Pelicans took down the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, 112-91, and it’s all thanks to Zion Williamson.

Zion had a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds, but he did more than just score and dominate the glass. He took on the initiator role against the Clippers, and he thrived as the team’s playmaker as he eventually dished out seven assists.

Point Zion was the biggest difference-maker in the contest, and it speaks volumes not only of his court awareness but also his unselfishness.

Speaking to reporters after the victory, Williamson talked about his playmaking and mindset in the game. He gave credit to his former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who gave him a simple but highly impactful lesson during his time playing under his tutelage.

“It goes back to something Coach K said to me, and that’s always stuck with me since the Duke days. The game is so simple. It’s crazy. If two people are shifted towards you, two people gotta be open,” Williamson said, per Christian Clark of NOLA.com.

It sure looks like Zion Williamson has taken that lesson to heart. With his passing, he is able to exploit defenses and take advantage of his ability to attract defenses.

Of course teams will be better prepared for Point Zion moving forward, but there’s no doubt that the big man’s playmaking will only make the Pelicans an even more dangerous and lethal team.

New Orleans face the Los Angeles Lakers next. Here’s to hoping that we get to see Zion dishing out dimes once again.