There's a basketball saying that goes “Defense wins championships.” There have been several notable defenders who have been rewarded with the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award. The Defensive Player of the Year Award is given annually to the best defender of the regular season.

However, there have been times when great defenders have been snubbed for the award. Let's take a look at the 10 most surprising NBA players to never win Defensive Player of the Year Award.

10. Shawn Marion

There's no doubt that Shawn Marion played an instrumental role as the small ball big man for the Seven Seconds or Less Phoenix Suns. With his defense, the Suns emerged as a legitimate playoff contender, similar to how Draymond Green positively affects the Golden State Warriors today.

But surprisingly and unlike Green, Marion never won the Defensive Player of the Year Award. He came close to winning the award in the 2006-07 season that saw him average 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game but only finished fourth.

Even after hanging up his basketball sneakers, The Matrix continues to wonder why he never won the award once or at least made some All-Defensive teams.

9. Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka was the resident rim protector for the Oklahoma City Thunder back in the day. He played a focal point in the Thunder's 2012 NBA Finals run. But despite leading the NBA in blocks for two straight years, while making three All-Defensive First Team selections, it's surprising that Ibaka failed to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.

He finished as the runner-up in 2012, third place in 2013, and fourth place in 2014. In fact, even three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Dwight Howard expected Ibaka to win in 2012 and 2013.

8. Andrei Kirilenko

Known as a Swiss army knife, Andrei Kirilenko was an elite perimeter defender. As a result, he was a fixture in the Defensive Player of the Year race. Although he did make the All-Defensive Team thrice, the Defensive Player of the Year Award remained elusive throughout his career.

While he was a fixture in the race for the DPOY, Kirilenko only finished within the top five twice, fifth in 2004 and third in 2006. Kirilenko even led the NBA in blocks in 2005.

7. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has answered the call for the Los Angeles Lakers as he finally stayed healthy enough to put up MVP numbers. Making an impact on both ends of the floor, Davis was also a reliable defender and rim protector. He averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game in the 2023-24 season.

Unfortunately, Davis missed the top-three finish for the DPOY race this year. It's worth noting that Davis was a DPOY contender for five seasons, including 2020, which saw him finish as the runner-up. Davis has also led the NBA in blocks three times in his career.

6. Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen was the ideal two-way player that blended well with Michael Jordan. He was an important player in the Bulls' two sets of three-peats.

However, Pippen's perimeter defense was often overlooked. In fact, he once led the NBA in steals and made the All-Defensive Team 10 times in his career. Furthermore, Pippen was a fixture in the DPOY race, finishing within the Top 10 for nine seasons, with back-to-back runner-up finishes in 1995 and 1996.

5. Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan made a significant impact offensively and defensively for the San Antonio Spurs dynasty. As a result, it was a headscratcher that the Big Fundamental finished his career without a single Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Duncan was a candidate for the award for 15 seasons. In 2001 and 2007, Duncan came the closest to winning the award after finishing third. Duncan earned 15 All-Defensive Team honors in his career.

4. Wilt Chamberlain

Given that the award was first given out during the 1982-83 season, Wilt Chamberlain never got to win a Defensive Player of the Year Award due to him being long retired by the time the award was created. Unfortunately, blocks weren't counted in his career as well.

However, had the award been given out earlier, Chamberlain certainly would have racked up numerous Defensive Player of the Year Awards. He did make two All-Defensive First Teams.

3. Bill Russell

RECOMMENDED (Article Continues Below)
Lakers, LeBron James, Nuggets, Bronny James, Deion Sanders

Jackson Stone ·

Lakers Anthony Davis and Darvin Ham after NBA Playoffs loss to Nuggets

Jay Postrado ·

cG9zdDoyODE2OTc4-thumbnail

Peter Sampson ·

The focal point of the Celtics dynasty, Russell led Boston to 11 NBA championships. However, given that he was part of an earlier era, Russell missed out not only on the Finals MVP award, but he also didn't get a chance to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

With Russell's size and talent, the former Celtics big man would have dominated his way to a string of DPOY awards. He did get to make the All-Defensive First Team once.

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was known for his epic signature skyhook. However, thanks to his sheer size and skills, Kareem was also a menace on the defensive end. In fact, the six-time NBA champion even led the NBA in blocks three times once blocks were officially tallied by the league.

Furthermore, Kareem also made 11 All-Defensive Team selections. Unfortunately, the Defensive Player of the Year Award was given out when Kareem was already 35 years old.

1. LeBron James

As the best basketball player in the world, LeBron James makes a significant impact on both ends of the floor. In fact, it was his signature chase-down block that sealed the historic NBA championship in 2016.

But despite his mark on defense, James somehow has missed a Defensive Player of the Year Award. In fact, he finished as the runner-up in 2009 and 2013. James lost out to Dwight Howard in 2009 and Marc Gasol in 2013. The latter didn't even make the All-Defensive First Team.