WWE is arguably the best sports entertainment wrestling firm. Although storylines are scripted, that doesn’t make pulling off stunts easier in the ring. In fact, throughout history, we’ve seen various wrestlers suffer serious injuries that often ended their careers. But for some, it even changed their lives forever. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 worst injuries in the WWE.

10. Brock Lesnar: Substantial Concussion

After winning the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar clashed with Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania XIX. During the match, Lesnar botched a shooting star press, a move he never executed. The botched move saw Lesnar land awkwardly head-first. Fortunately, Lesnar didn’t break his neck. However, he did suffer a substantial concussion en route to his WWE Championship victory.

9. Big E: Broken Neck

Speaking of neck injuries, hard hitter Big E suffered one during a tag team match that featured New Day vs the Brawling Brutes. Ridge Holland botched a belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring which caused Big E to land awkwardly on his end. The former WWE champion suffered fractures in his vertebrae. Since breaking his neck, Big E has yet to return to the squared circle.

8. Eddie Guerrero: Dislocated Elbow

The Frog Splash is an iconic finisher by the late great Eddie Guerrero. However, as iconic as it is, it surely held some highflying risks. During Guerrero’s first match in the WWE, he teamed up with Perry Saturn against the New Age Outlaws in an episode of SmackDown. Guerrero executed the Five-star Frog Splash but dislocated his elbow upon landing. Road Dogg then pinned Guerrero to end the match.

7. Joey Mercury: Broken Nose

Ladder matches are always extreme. However, it crossed the line during a fatal four-way Tag Team Title Ladder Match at the Armageddon pay-per-view in 2006. Jeff Hardy jumped onto a ladder that then hit both Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury. Although Nitro was unscathed, Mercury felt the brunt of it. Covered in blood, Mercury also suffered four fractures in his nose and orbital bone.

6. Seth Rollins: Torn ACL

In 2015, Seth Rollins was arguably the top wrestler in WWE. He held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for 220 days. However, in a non-televised match against Kane, Rollins busted his right knee by tearing three of his ligaments. Although Rollins continued to finish the match, he had to be sidelined after getting diagnosed with a torn ACL. Moreover, Rollins was forced to vacate the title.

5. Shawn Michaels: Two Herniated Discs

Throughout the years, we’ve seen iconic clashes between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. However, things got dangerous at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 1998. Michaels and The Undertaker fought in a casket match. In one spot, the Undertaker threw Michaels outside the ring with a back body drop. Michaels partially hit the casket upon his landing, causing him two herniated discs in his spine. Although Michaels successfully defended his WWE Championship and even when on to fight Steve Austin at Wrestlemania XIV, Michaels announced his first retirement afterward. Fortunately, the Heartbreak Kid returned to WWE programming in 2002.

4. Sting: Neck Injury

Sting’s WWE debut was largely welcomed by the WWE Universe. However, in the battle against Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Rollins unintentionally injured Sting’s neck after a second buckle bomb. Although Sting had enough strength to finish the match, it was ultimately dangerous for the aging Sting. The title match would become Sting’s curtain call in the WWE.

3. Sid: Broken Leg

Sid has had multiple championship reigns in his wrestling career. However, things went for naught in a triple-threat match for the WCW Championship at the Sin 2001 pay-per-view. Going up against Scott Steiner and Jeff Jarrett, Sid decided to execute a flying boot from the second rope. Upon landing, he suffered a leg fracture. This injury ultimately ended his wrestling career.

2. Droz: Broken Bones

Botched moves happen in WWE. However, the least we want to happen in a botch is one that results in a major injury. In a non-televised taping for WWF SmackDown!, D-Lo Brown botched his signature running powerbomb that saw Droz land awkwardly. Although he escaped death, Droz fractured two vertebrae in his neck which paralyzed him forever.

1. Owen Hart: Blunt Force Trauma

20 years ago today, Owen Hart fell to his death during an entrance stunt at just 34 years old. RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/qoUd9DXrvK — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) May 23, 2019

At the Over the Edge pay-per-view in 1999, Owen Hart was booked to face The Godfather for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the match never took place. Hart decided to enter the ring from the rafters. However, the harness malfunctioned, causing Hart to fall 78 feet deep chest first into the ring. As a result, the former champion died of internal bleeding and blunt force trauma after his aorta was severed from the fall. Given that it was a rare case of a wrestler who died in a WWE ring, this injury was certainly the worst of them all.