Wrestling in the WWE is already a tremendous feat. However, climbing up to become relevant in a championship picture is a different story altogether. Although notable wrestlers are often remembered for winning championships, unfortunately, not all good wrestlers get to have a taste of championship gold. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 best wrestlers to never win a championship.

10. Cryme Tyme

Cryme Tyme was a solid tag team composed of JTG and Shad Gaspard. Their gimmick saw them doing crimes such as committing vandalism and robberies. The Tag Team has defeated the Spirit Squad. Moreover, they’ve even shared the ring with the likes of John Cena, Chris Jericho, and the Big Show. Unfortunately, Cryme Tyme never won a single Tag Team championship. JTG and Gaspard wouldn’t also win one after the faction’s disbandment. Nevertheless, Gaspard was still inducted into the Hall of Fame as the recipient of the Warrior Award for saving his son from drowning.

9. Stacy Kiebler

Stacy Keibler had several memorable moments during her WWE run. From being the Duchess of Dudleyville to Mr. McMahon’s personal assistant and Randy Orton’s on-screen girlfriend. Given the lack of opportunities for women’s wrestling at that time, Kiebler could hardly get into the championship picture. The closest she would get was at 2002 Judgement Day pay-per-view when she wrestled Trish Stratus for the Women’s Championship. She’d get several more opportunities at Trish Stratus’ championship, including a Bra & Panties match at WWE Velocity, but would fall short in all of them.

8. Ruby Riott

The Riott Squad never really took off in the WWE. However, we all know that Ruby Riott had the tools to succeed in the WWE. Unfortunately, she has been the odd woman out in the faction. Liv Morgan would become the most successful by becoming Ms. Money in the Bank and Smackdown Women’s Champion. On the other hand, Sara Logan portrays Valhalla as the manager of the Viking Raiders. In other words, the WWE simply didn’t know what to make of her talent.

7. The Boogeyman

The Boogeyman was one of the creepiest wrestlers in WWE history. As part of his gimmick, The Boogeyman would eat a can of earthworms. Hailing from The Bottomless Pit, the Boogeyman haunted several notable wrestlers such as Booker T and JBL. But despite a hot start, The Boogeyman became a jobber to Finlay, Mark Henry, and Big Daddy V real quick.

6. Dusty Rhodes

Dubbed as The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes carved out a decorated wrestling career, just without a championship in the WWE. Rhodes previously feuded with the likes of Randy Savage, Ted Dibiase, and Stg. Slaughter. Although Rhodes never held gold in the WWE, he was still inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Furthermore, his sons Goldust and Cody would become champions in the WWE.

5. Jerry Lawler

Although Jerry Lawler has carved out a solid career as a WWE commentator, there was a time that The King was once one of the best wrestlers in the business. In fact, Lawler feuded with The Hart family, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Tazz, and many more. However, Lawler wouldn’t even get a single title reign in the world title picture or in the middle cards. He did receive a WWE title shot against The Miz in 2010 TLC pay-per-view. However, we all know Lawler was already way over his prime.

4. Kharma

Kharma took the WWE by storm as she ultimately put the Divas division on notice. With great size, she attacked several wrestlers including Michelle McCool, Alicia Fox, Maryse, and many more. But despite a dominant build-up, Kharma suddenly announced her pregnancy which led to a mocking by The Bella Twins. Although it seemed like Kharma was due for exacting vengeance, that never happened. While she returned to the WWE in the 2012 Men’s Royal Rumble, that would be her last appearance on WWE programming. Kharma did go on to succeed in other wrestling circuits.

3. Jake “The Snake” Roberts

It’s definitely surprising that Jake “The Snake” Roberts never held a single championship in his WWE run. But even without ever holding a championship belt, Roberts’ presence and ring psychology stood out among the rest of the locker room. In fact, he’s popular for bringing a snake with him to the ring. Despite not ever holding any form of gold in the WWE, he was still inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

2. Hideo Itami

Coming all the way from Japan, Hideo Itami was supposed to be one of the best wrestlers to come from NXT alongside Finn Balor. In fact, he was greatly advertised as one of the participants of Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to make his Wrestlemania debut after winning the tournament. Unfortunately, injuries continued to hamper the former NXT star which WWE eventually grew tired of.

1. Sting

While The Undertaker ruled the WWE, Sting was the version of that in WCW. Although he had a decorated career in the WCW, that never translated into the WWE simply because his stay in the latter was only brief. In fact, Sting made his WWE debut in 2014 at the Survivor Series pay-per-view when he was already 55 years old. In his brief run, Sting did get a world championship match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions while feuding with The Authority. Unfortunately, he didn’t emerge victorious. Moreover, he also suffered a legitimate neck injury during the match. But despite his brief run, WWE still acknowledged his contributions to the business by inducting him into the Hall of Fame in 2016.