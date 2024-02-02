After a frustrating season, a few offseason trades for the Saints could take this team back to the playoffs.

Following the offseason addition of former Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr, the New Orleans Saints entered the 2023 season as the favorites to take home the AFC South title. After a season with considerable highs and lows, the Saints fell short of that goal — narrowly missing out on a playoff spot after a 9-8 campaign.

The 9-8 record does not tell the entire story though. The offense sputtered through inconsistency, struggling to turn yards into points. The Superdome crowd frequently booed Carr, who was often visibly frustrated. Seven of the team's nine wins came against teams that finished with 10 or more losses, and the inability to beat future playoff teams like the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams in close contests is ultimately what kept this squad out of the postseason.

Despite the turmoil of the regular season, the Saints now have the offseason to build via the NFL Draft, free agency, and possibly trades. The Saints have not been active in the trade market in recent years, as the last player they acquired was running back Mark Ingram in October 2021. But a couple of key additions would be a big difference-maker for a franchise in need of a boost. Here are two trade targets for the Saints this offseason.

Diontae Johnson (WR), Pittsburgh Steelers

In a year with so much offensive promise, the New Orleans Saints offense never was consistently able to produce. One of the biggest factors holding back this offense was a lack of playmaking in the passing game. Chris Olave had a strong sophomore campaign, once again surpassing the 1,000-yard mark, but Rashid Shaheed was too inconsistent as a number-two wideout to really trouble opposing defenses. Shaheed — who finished the year with 719 yards — had just one 100-yard game and did not have m0re than five catches in a contest. His ability to stretch the field was key, but that threat alone does not make him good enough to be a second option in this New Orleans passing attack.

Diontae Johnson has shown promise throughout his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but due to underwhelming quarterback play and a few injuries, he has never put together a year that reflects the full extent of his talent. His 717 receiving yards in 2023 were the lowest since his rookie year as he caught passes from three starting QBs and had an IR stint. A change of scenery could be beneficial for the occasionally disgruntled receiver, and the Saints are in desperate need of receiver who can function underneath and pick up yards after the catch.

Josh Sweat (DE), Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive end is clearly a need for a New Orleans team that struggled to generate any kind of pass rush this season. The Saints had the fourth-fewest sacks and the fifth-lowest pressure rate of any team in the NFL in 2023. Cameron Jordan had a career-low two sacks and at age 34, is clearly not a Pro Bowl player anymore. Carl Granderson (8.5 sacks) was the only Saints player to register more than seven sacks on the year.

One player the Saints might look to is Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat. Sweat was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and finished with a career-high 11 sacks last season. He had a bit of a down year in 2023, registering only six sacks, but was still a productive player for Philly. Sweat is also a free agent in 2025, making him a more affordable trade piece for the Saints.