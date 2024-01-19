Who are our free agent targets, Saints fans?

The New Orleans Saints wrapped up the 2023 NFL season with a 9-8 record. They narrowly fell short of clinching a playoff spot. As the team sets its sights on regrouping and enhancing performance for the upcoming season, a list of early free agent targets has surfaced. These prospective signings could bolster the Saints' roster, paving the way for future success.

The Saints' So Far

The New Orleans Saints concluded the 2023 NFL season with a winning record, though it was not enough to secure a playoff berth. Despite notable additions like quarterback Derek Carr and running back Jamaal Williams, the team encountered challenges during the season. Their up-and-down performance in 2023 surely necessitates improvements in the offseason.

The Offseason Outlook

The upcoming offseason poses intriguing challenges for the Saints, albeit not for positive reasons. Once again, they are set to begin the spring facing salary cap constraints. They have only two top-100 draft picks at their disposal. General Manager Mickey Loomis will need to navigate the complexities of shedding contracts to free up space, potentially ushering in challenging times for the franchise.

The Saints not only enter the offseason with the least amount of cap space in the league. They are also roughly $25 million more in the red than any other team. This financial predicament makes it likely that veteran player Demario Davis will depart. This would offer a modest saving of just over $5 million due to the structure of his contract.

Additionally, parting ways with Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye could generate around $3.2 million in savings. Even with these moves, however, the team will need to restructure multiple contracts and engage in significant financial maneuvering to stay afloat.

Given the substantial front-office efforts required to address financial challenges, it appears unlikely that the Saints will be major players in free agency. Moreover, the organization must avoid the pitfalls of pushing financial burdens into the future. That contributed to their current predicament in the first place. Consequently, shedding contracts of older players and opting for a rebuilding approach may be the strategic focus. Of course, Loomis might target cost-effective veteran options to complement the roster in the pursuit of a revamped and competitive Saints team.

Here we will look at the early New Orleans Saints free agent targets after their 2023 season ends just short of playoffs.

Kenny Moore II, CB

The Saints could explore the slot cornerback market without breaking the bank. This would address the struggles faced by 2022 second-round draft pick Alontae Taylor in the slot during his initial two NFL seasons. Enter Kenny Moore II. He is fresh off achieving the highest PFF coverage grade of his career (79.3) in 2023. As such, he emerges as a viable option to provide immediate improvement in the interior coverage.

DJ Reader, DT

To bolster the defensive interior, the Saints could target Cincinnati Bengal DJ Reader. Take note that New Orleans tied for the fifth-fewest sacks (30) and sat at 24th against the run. Reader, meanwhile, is graded as the 10th-highest run defender among interior defensive linemen and 11th as a pass-rusher by PFF. He could certainly offer a significant upgrade in both aspects.

Jonah Jackson, OL

With James Hurst identified as a weak link at left guard, the Saints might consider signing Jonah Jackson in free agency to fortify that position. Jackson excels in run-blocking, although he occasionally faces challenges engaging opponents in open space and may encounter difficulties in pass protection. Nevertheless, his overall performance makes him an attractive prospect in the upcoming free agency market.

Za'Darius Smith, DE

Again, the Saints need to have a more reliable pass rush. As such, they could target Za'Darius Smith. He's a veteran a defensive end who aligns with the team's preferred athletic prototype at 6'4 and 270 pounds. Despite being 31 years old, Smith brings years of proven production from stints with multiple teams. Sure, his acquisition may not contribute to a younger or more athletic edge. However, Smith could offer a more dependable solution to improving the pass rush compared to the uncertainties surrounding Payton Turner or Isaiah Foskey.

Looking Ahead

As the New Orleans Saints reflect on the near-missed playoffs in the aftermath of the 2023 season, the upcoming offseason beckons with challenges and opportunities for rejuvenation. With a keen eye on key positions that demand enhancement, the Saints have identified potential free agent targets. These could bring immediate impact and fortify their roster. From securing a reliable slot cornerback to shoring up the offensive line and pursuing a proven pass rusher, the Saints face critical decisions to shape their path forward. General Manager Mickey Loomis and the front office must navigate financial constraints. They have to consider shedding contracts and making strategic choices to navigate the team back to playoff contention. As the offseason unfolds, the Big Easy anticipates a transformative period that could set the stage for a renewed and competitive New Orleans Saints squad in the forthcoming NFL season.