Which players should the Seahawks trade for?

The Seattle Seahawks stand at a pivotal juncture as they approach the 2024 NFL offseason. Following a lackluster 9-8 season and a playoff absence in 2023, the team finds itself in dire need of a significant overhaul to regain its footing. Among the crucial strategies to reinvigorate their prospects is through strategic player acquisitions. This piece delves into two players whom the Seahawks should prioritize acquiring in the upcoming offseason to fortify their roster and reignite their pursuit of championship glory.

Seahawks' 2023 Season

The Seahawks concluded their 2023 campaign recently with a victory that marginally improved their record but fell short of playoff contention.

Subsequently, the organization witnessed a notable transition. Seahawks Chair Jody Allen announced the amicable departure of erstwhile head coach Pete Carroll, transitioning him into an advisory position within the organization.

Despite the unmet expectations of the 2023 season, there were still notable highlights and commendable performances. Moreover, there remains an air of optimism regarding the team's future under the stewardship of general manager John Schneider and incoming head coach Mike Macdonald.

The team is brimming with youthful talent and poised on the precipice of success. Sure, disappointment currently permeates the organization. That said, the Seahawks present an enticing opportunity for prospective candidates due to the abundance of young talent within the roster.

Offseason Considerations

The Seahawks confront challenging salary cap constraints. These necessitate the potential departure of some key players to address the issue. One possible move is trading 31-year-old wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Sure, this may be met with resistance from fans. However, it represents a pragmatic financial decision given his declining productivity and the $8 million in cap relief it would afford.

Tight end Will Dissly, with one year left on his contract, also stands as a dispensable asset following a season of limited utilization. Trading him would free up $7 million in cap space. Safety Jamal Adams has also failed to justify his trade and contract value. He looms as a plausible cap casualty.

Here we will look at the two best players the Seattle Seahawks must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Justin Fields, QB

As the Seattle Seahawks gear up for another offseason, their sights are set on emulating the success of the San Francisco 49ers. A key priority lies in constructing a formidable defensive unit reminiscent of the 49ers' formidable rush packages. Now, sure, finding another Nick Bosa may be a tall order. However, they can replicate the 49ers' blueprint from the early Russell Wilson era by centering their roster around a quarterback on a rookie contract.

Enter Justin Fields. Despite displaying flashes of brilliance, his NFL journey has been marred by inconsistency. That's much like Geno Smith's early tenure with the New York Jets. However, a potential move to Seattle could offer Fields a vastly improved supporting cast. This includes DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, alongside running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.

Moreover, Seattle's new coach may unearth Fields' untapped potential. This is particularly true in addressing concerns about his accuracy. The success stories of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield underscore the transformative power of the right coaching environment. Fields' dual-threat prowess aligns with GM John Schneider's strategic vision. Additionally, his modest contract of $1.6 million for 2024 adds to his allure.

DeForest Buckner, DT

Over the past two seasons, the Seahawks have languished in rush defense rankings. They have ranked 30th and 31st, respectively. The latter part of the 2023 season saw a disconcerting trend, with the Seahawks conceding over 160 rushing yards per game from December onwards. This included over 200 yards in the final two games. This defensive lapse necessitates a solution, potentially through trade.

Enter DeForest Buckner, who has one more year in his contract before entering free agency in 2025. This status makes him an enticing target. Acquiring Buckner could mean parting ways with Leonard Williams. However, the move promises to fortify both the run and pass defense. A stout run defense disrupts opposing offenses and sets the stage for effective pass defense. Buckner could lead the way in that regard.

Of course, scheme and coaching philosophies influence defensive strategies. That said, Buckner's addition would undeniably elevate Seattle's defensive capabilities and provide a significant boost to the team's overall performance.

Colts' Ryan Kelly, DeForest Buckner named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games https://t.co/T1osNNwvog #ForTheShoe #bhivenectar — Colts Bee (@Coltsblogger2) January 30, 2024

Looking Ahead

The Seattle Seahawks face a critical juncture in the 2024 NFL offseason. They have aspirations to reclaim their prominence in the league. The pursuit of Justin Fields and DeForest Buckner underscores the team's commitment to addressing key deficiencies while capitalizing on emerging opportunities. Fields symbolizes a potential catalyst for offensive rejuvenation. Meanwhile, Buckner offers a formidable presence to shore up the defense.

The Seahawks' decisions in the coming months will shape the trajectory of the franchise for years to come. With a blend of astute personnel moves and a renewed sense of purpose, Seattle aims to reignite its championship aspirations. Their fans want the team to chart a course towards sustained success and a return to the playoffs in 2024-25.