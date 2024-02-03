Seattle Seahawks star Bobby Wagner speaks on the opportunity to play under Mike Macdonald and departure of Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks star linebacker Bobby Wagner was recently interviewed at the Pro Bowl, sharing his insight on the recent moves in the organization. The Seahawks and long-time head coach Pete Carroll parted ways after 14 years together, leaving Seattle in a head coaching search. They landed on Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, choosing the 36-year-old to lead the team.

“I think it was kind of crazy. Going from the oldest coach in the league, but you didn't feel that way because of his energy to the youngest coach in the league,” said Wagner, per Cameron Wolfe at NFL Network. “I haven't met him or had a conversation with him, but from the things I've heard about him, the guys that been coach by him, I heard a lot of great things about him. Excited for the things they're doing in Seattle.”

Wagner is spending time with some of the players that Macdonald coached, giving him a leg up on what to expect in Seattle. The Ravens just produced the No. 1 defense in the league, in terms of sacks and takeaways. Macdonald seems to have one of the best defensive minds in the NFL, and with a player like Wagner that could get even scarier.

“Naturally being around Roquon [Smith], and those guys right now, you have conversations and like I said nothing but great things about him. And you watch the film, you watch how those guys played, those guys played at a really high level and you believe that would be the same case in Seattle.”