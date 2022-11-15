Published November 15, 2022

By Mike Johrendt · 6 min read

Your Week 11 waiver wire pickups are the most important of the year to date, as your teams pick up the finishing touches for your playoff run – or look to take their final shot at earning a postseason spot. Bye weeks are still forcing rosters into tough spots, but we have you covered.

The only issue you may face is if you need a QB for Week 11 – granted, there will be options like Matt Ryan, Kenny Pickett, and even Marcus Mariota on the waiver wire, but none of these options made the list due to their lack of likely impact for Week 11. So, good luck if you need a QB because the pickings are quite slim.

As always the following ten players are rostered in less than 50 percent of ESPN rosters, meaning that you have a good shot at making these key additions to your roster.

Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups

10. Foster Moreau – TE

12.3% Rostered

Las Vegas Raiders

In Darren Waller’s absence, Foster Moreau has been the next option for the Las Vegas Raiders in their pursuit of trying to have anything go right. While not on the same level as Waller in terms of talent, Moreau will at least command a strong snap share, which should translate to a safer receiving floor.

While likely not giving you any eye-popping numbers, you could do much worse than Moreau for a potential Gerald Everett injury replacement or a bye-week fill-in option.

9. Isiah Pacheco – RB

23.1% Rostered

Kansas City Chiefs

The backfield for the Kansas City Chiefs is not necessarily the most appetizing for fantasy football purposes, but Isiah Pacheco certainly turned a few heads with his workload Sunday against Jacksonville.

Granted, expecting a heavy rushing output from an Andy Reid-coached offense is unlikely, but the coaching staff seems to trust Pacheco, evident based on how much Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not receive.

8. DeAndre Carter – WR

9.0% Rostered

Los Angeles Chargers

In the absence of both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, it was the Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter show at wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. While Palmer had an average showing, it was Carter that helped Justin Herbert out, including scoring a TD.

Granted, Carter’s workload will diminish once the two stars return from injury, but for now, Carter can be fired up as a WR3/flex option for the time being.

7. Darius Slayton – WR

4.6% Rostered

New York Giants

Typically a seven-win team boasts some sort of offensive option that is relevant for fantasy football purposes, but outside of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, the New York Giants has struggled to produce in that regard. But for Darius Slayton, the opportunity is there to take over as top target for Jones, and he has looked the part over the past three games, recording double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive games.

6. Kadarius Toney – WR

47.5% Rostered

Kansas City Chiefs

A sure-fire option to add to your waiver wire pickups this week is Kadarius Toney, who scored his first-career NFL TD, just not with the team that he was expected to score that with. Stepping up with Juju Smith-Schuster forced out of the game early, Toney put on a pretty impressive showing in his first extended action, and he looks to have started to gain the trust of Patrick Mahomes.

5. Donovan Peoples-Jones – WR

21.9% Rostered

Cleveland Browns

Even as the Cleveland Browns struggle to produce any sort of good on-field product, Donovan Peoples-Jones has gained some recent relevance for fantasy football, and represents a solid, if unspectacular, addition at WR for this week’s waiver wire pickups.

The Browns frequently are playing from behind, and with opposing defenses keying in on Amari Cooper, the workload somewhat shifts to Peoples-Jones, who has established a solid connection with Jacoby Brissett over the past three-plus contests.

4. Christian Watson – WR

5.8% Rostered

Green Bay Packers

It took a while to get to it, but the Green Bay Packers finally experienced the breakout performance they had hoped for when they drafted wideout Christian Watson. While drops are still a very prevalent aspect of his game, Watson more than made up for his drops with a thrilling three-TD performance against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Asking for that type of performance out of Watson on a weekly basis certainly is not feasible, but Watson may have done something even better – finally earned the trust of Aaron Rodgers. If the North Dakota State rookie continues to make up for his drops, then his ceiling for your fantasy football roster will skyrocket.

3. Jerick McKinnon – RB

18.5% Rostered

Kansas City Chiefs

Remember what was previously mentioned about the backfield for the Chiefs? Well that sentiment mostly represents anyone outside of CEH, which makes Jerick McKinnon a viable addition to your waiver wire pickups for this week.

While not seeing a ton of work in the running game this season, McKinnon is a shoo-in for passing game work, exactly where he made his money Sunday against the Jaguars. Game script is going to be a big-time determining factor for any kind of impact McKinnon can have on your fantasy football roster, but he has a safer floor than most running back options out on your waiver wire, so pick him up while you still can.

2. Cole Kmet – TE

38.8% Rostered

Chicago Bears

Three consecutive weeks of scoring a touchdown is pretty impressive for a tight end, especially one not named Mark Andrews or Travis Kelce, so Cole Kmet is in pretty good company. What makes this scoring streak even more impressive for the former Notre Dame product is that Sunday’s two-TD outburst marked his second consecutive game of scoring twice, an impressive feat.

With the emergence of Justin Fields, Kmet has become a regular contributor in this offense, finally reaching his potential for what he was drafted for. If Kmet is somehow still on your waiver wire, use most of the FAAB budget that you have left – finding a late-season talent at a position typically devoid of talent outside of the big names it rare, so take advantage of it.

1. Rachaad White – RB

24.4% Rostered

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While it may be a bit odd to list a player that has a bye coming up in Week 11 as the top addition for your waiver wire pickups, but Rachaad White just showed Sunday why he is worthy of it.

Yes, Leonard Fournette left early due to an injury in the second half. And yes, the Buccaneers were finally able to actually control the game script and were not forced into throwing the ball and play catch-up.

But 22 carries for 105 yards is nothing to pass aside, and White has been consistently earning more and more work in the offense these past few weeks, so this breakout is really no surprise. With the Bucs finally getting the feeling of having a pulse back in the building, look for White to remain a focal part of this offense, especially if Fournette’s injury limits him coming out of the bye.