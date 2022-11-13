Published November 13, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a massive hit to the head during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars after hauling in a pass from Patrick Mahomes. Smith-Schuster took an unsuspecting blow to the head from Jaguars DB Andre Cisco. Smith-Schuster appeared to be knocked unconscious by the vicious hit to the head, and was taken to the locker room after slowly getting back to his feet in what was a terrifying incident.

Smith-Schuster was on the ground and appeared to be cramping up in a manner somewhat akin to that of Tua Tagovailoa when he sustained his head injury earlier this year.

Smith-Schuster was taken to the locker room and is currently being evaluated for a concussion. He is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but after a hit like that, there’s virtually no chance he’ll be able to return for Sunday’s clash.

The slot receiver was running a slant route across the center of the field when he made the play on the ball. Andre Cisco came from behind and delivered the excruciating helmet-to-helmet blow that appeared to knock Smith-Schuster unconscious. Cisco was penalized on the play, but was not ejected.

Andre Cisco was later involved in a play that resulted in Marquez Valdes-Scantling heading to the medical tent, too.

Chiefs’ WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been taken to medical tent. JuJu Smith-Schuster is in concussion protocol. https://t.co/GGcoHyIoJC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2022

It was a terrifying scene in Kansas City and our thoughts go out to JuJu Smith-Schuster after the dangerous hit to the head. His teammates were clearly concerned for him, rushing to his side after the hit and helping him off the field before he was taken for further examination.