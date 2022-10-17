2022 WNBA Draft Lottery: How to watch, date, time, odds, more

The WNBA announced today the 2023 draft lottery will take place on Nov. 11. It will be televised on ESPN 2 at 6 p.m. ET as a 30-minute draft special ahead of the primetime collegiate matchup between South Carolina and Maryland. The Indiana Fever, Washington Mystics, Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx are all in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

The lottery odds are determined by the cumulative two-year record of the four worst teams in the league over that period of time. Here’s how it will be broken down ahead of this year’s draft lottery (note: the Mystics traded down from the No. 1 overall slot last year and acquired the No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft along with the Los Angeles Sparks’ 2023 first round pick, which has the third best lottery odds this year).

Indiana Fever (11-57 record): 442 out of 1,000

Atlanta (22-46 record): 276 out of 1,000

Washington (25-43-from Los Angeles via Atlanta trade): 178 of 1,000

Minnesota (36-32): 104 of 1,000

Chicago (No. 5 pick from Phoenix), New York (No. 6), Indiana (No. 7 from Dallas), Atlanta (No. 8 from Washington), Seattle (No. 9), Connecticut (No. 10), Dallas (No. 11 from Chicago) and Minnesota (No. 12 from Las Vegas) follow the lottery teams in the draft.

The lowest pick the Fever can get this year is the third pick. The team who has the worst cumulative two-year record gets the third spot in the draft if it doesn’t get either of the first two picks.

In last year’s draft, Atlanta selected Kentucky standout Rhyne Howard, who ended up being the 2022 Rookie of the Year, with the first overall pick. The Fever selected Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, who ended up averaging 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. The Mystics took Shakira Austin out of Ole Miss and saw her average 8.7 PPG and 6.4 RPG. The Fever also owned the fourth pick in last year’s draft and selected Emily Engstler (5.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG) out of Louisville.