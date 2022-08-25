Rhyne Howard’s Rookie of the Year honors highlight WNBA All-Rookie Team

The 2022 WNBA regular season is officially in the books and some of the new young talent that entered the league have been honored for their hard work. Former No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard was deemed the WNBA’s most standout rookie in 2022, and the Atlanta Dream star was rewarded with Rookie of the Year honors and a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

From #1 overall pick to ROTY👑@howard_rhyne is your 2022 @Kia #WNBA Rookie of the Year 🙌 Howard averaged 16.2 PPG , 4.5 RPG , and 2.8 APG, while leading all rookies in points, assists, steals (1.59) and MPG (31.3) 👏#MoreThan pic.twitter.com/Gwa4XnblB8 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 25, 2022

While the Dream didn’t have the best of seasons, Howard proved she’s the future of the franchise with an impressive rookie campaign. Howard led all WNBA rookies in points (16.2), assists (2.8), steals (1.6), and minutes (31.3). She also averaged 4.5 rebounds per game and converted 34.3% of her 3-point opportunities, burying 2.5 per game.

The 22-year-old featured in 34 games for the Dream in 2022 and made the All-Star Game, the only rookie to get selected. Howard played her college ball at Kentucky, where she was a standout for the Wildcats across four seasons. As a senior in Lexington, Howard averaged 20.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game.

Howard also headlines the WNBA’s All-Rookie team. Joining the Dream star on the All-Rookie squad for 2022 include Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin, Indiana Fever power forward Queen Egbo, Chicago Sky forward Rebekah Gardner, and Fever guard NaLyssa Smith.

The Dream have a special talent on their hands when it comes to Howard, and thus far into her WNBA career, she’s lived up to the billing of being the No. 1 overall pick. Howard will now set her sights on helping Atlanta reach the playoffs in 2023, while also adding to the impressive haul of accolades she earned as a rookie.