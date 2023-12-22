Which Defenses will help you win in Week 16?

As Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season unfolds, fantasy football enthusiasts find themselves at a crucial juncture. This is especially true for those who've managed to advance in the fantasy football playoffs. While the accomplishment is worthy of celebration, the joy can be rather fleeting. We are talking about win-or-go-home matchups, of course.

With byes now in the rearview mirror, all eyes are on the quest for championship glory. The importance of optimizing your lineup cannot be overemphasized during this decisive phase. The choices you make in setting your lineup have the potential to propel you closer to the highly sought-after title. Even for those whose teams didn't make the playoffs, daily fantasy football contests make engagement possible.

Ahead of Week 16 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Defenses to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Defenses to Start in Week 16

Philadelphia Eagles (vs NYG)

In Week 16, the Philadelphia Eagles defense finds itself in an advantageous position. They square off against a struggling Giants offense that has mustered only an average of 13.3 points per game over the past four weeks. Furthermore, the Giants have been susceptible to pressure. They have led the league with 76 sacks allowed. That's a staggering 15 more than the next team. The Eagles, enjoying the comforts of home, have the potential to exploit this weakness. Despite potential concerns in the secondary, the Eagles boast ample options to disrupt the opposing offense. This makes them a viable fantasy football play this week.

Buffalo Bills (@ LAC)

The Buffalo Bills emerge as a top streaming option in Week 16. This is after the Chargers allowed the Raiders to notch three sacks and five takeaways last week. That included a fumble-six and a pick-six. Now yes, the Chargers may experience a boost following a coaching change. However, the absence of Justin Herbert remains a significant factor. The Bills, given their recent success, present a favorable matchup for fantasy football managers.

Green Bay Packers (@ CAR)

In their previous outing, the Carolina Panthers scored a mere nine points in a victory. With the lowest-scoring offense in the league and susceptibility to sacks, the Panthers have consistently provided opportunities for opposing fantasy football defenses to shine. This trend is not new. Streaming against the Panthers has been a successful strategy throughout the season. The Green Bay Packers, facing the struggling Panthers, are poised to capitalize on this fantasy-friendly matchup.

Denver Broncos (@ NE)

Sure, the Denver Broncos' defense faced challenges against Jared Goff and the Lions in the previous week. That said, their overall track record of shutting down quarterbacks has been impressive. In Week 16, they have an opportunity to resume this streak in a more favorable matchup against Bailey Zappe and the Patriots. New England has shown vulnerability to opposing defenses. They have conceded 12 or more fantasy football points in three of their last five games. With a matchup against the Chargers in the championship week, the Broncos represent a solid fantasy option worth considering.

Start ‘Em: New York Jets (vs WAS) and Kansas City Chiefs (vs LV)

Defenses to Sit in Week 16

Baltimore Ravens (@ SF)

Yes, the Ravens defense has been an impressive fantasy football force this season. However, a challenging road matchup in San Francisco raises concerns. The 49ers boast an offense averaging over 30 points and 403 yards per game. They also have a low turnover rate of just 12 giveaways and a stout offensive line allowing a mere 26 sacks. Last week, the Cardinals' defense even posted negative-four fantasy football points against the 49ers. This underscores the difficulty of the matchup. While the Ravens may be able to slow down San Francisco's offense to some extent, no defense has reached double digits in fantasy points against the Niners this season. Both the Eagles and Cowboys ended up with negative points in their matchups. Given the high risk of a potential letdown, it might not be worth the gamble.

Dallas Cowboys (@ MIA)

Despite the Dallas Cowboys' defensive prowess against lesser offenses, recent struggles against more formidable opponents raise red flags for fantasy football managers. In games against quality teams like the 49ers, Chargers, Eagles, Seahawks, and Bills, the Cowboys managed to reach five fantasy points only once. Last week's road game in Buffalo also saw them concede 31 points. Now facing the league's highest-scoring offense on the road, caution is advised.

Las Vegas Raiders (@ KC)

The Las Vegas Raiders delivered a stellar defensive performance last week. They amassed a season-high 25 fantasy football points against the Chargers. However, it's essential to note that the Chiefs present a different challenge. Even in their current iteration, the Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, hold a strong historical record against the Raiders. Moreover, the Chiefs have allowed the second-fewest sacks in the league. This indicates the difficulty of generating defensive points against them. Fantasy managers are advised not to chase last week's impressive point total, as the matchup against the Chiefs poses a greater challenge.

Sit 'em: Miami Dolphins (vs DAL) and New Orleans Saints (@ LAR)

Looking Ahead

As fantasy football managers navigate the pivotal landscape of Week 16, careful consideration of defensive choices becomes paramount. Some defenses present enticing matchups and opportunities for success. Meanwhile, others face formidable challenges that may outweigh their fantasy potential. Assessing the intricacies of each team's offensive capabilities, recent performances, and overall trends is crucial in making informed start or sit decisions. Whether eyeing potential streamers or sticking with reliable options, the strategic deployment of defenses can make a significant impact on the outcome of crucial matchups during this championship week. As the fantasy football season reaches its climax, may your decisions be shrewd, your players deliver, and your journey to championship glory culminate in success.