Poor effort by Chargers meant that head coach had to go

Teams suffer painful losses in the NFL on an every-week basis, and when a team gets blown out, their fans are often upset and put the blame on the coach. After the Los Angeles Chargers were overwhelmed by the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21 on Thursday night, the Chargers had little choice but to fire Brandon Staley.

"I asked about the interims and I was told to stay tuned.. This organization debated making a head coaching change twice in season before this.. I thought it was going to happen after the loss to the Baltimore Ravens" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/HvngUzVQex pic.twitter.com/MiMMrOWSlI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 15, 2023

The Chargers were one of the most disappointing teams in the league based on preseason expectations and overall talent on the roster. However, in giving up 63 points to a team that had been shut out just 4 days earlier, there was a distinct lack of effort on both sides of the ball.

Brandon Staley could have been fired earlier, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. “I asked about the interims and I was told to stay tuned. This organization debated making a head coaching change twice in season before this. I thought it was going to happen after the loss to the Baltimore Ravens.”

The Chargers were not prepared to play against the Raiders, as they fell behind by a 42-0 margin at halftime. The Raiders were within 3 points of tying the record for the biggest halftime margin held by the 2009 New England Patriots, who built a 45-0 lead on the Tennessee Titans. In addition to their inept defensive performance, the Chargers could not even cross midfield until the 3rd quarter.

A lack of effort from Staley's Chargers was apparent on Brandon Bolden's 26-yard run around left end in the second quarter. It did not appear that Chargers defensive players were moving at full speed in their effort to bring him down before reaching the end zone. The same held on a Raiders defensive touchdown by John Jenkins, who returned a fumble 44 yards for a score.