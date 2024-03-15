The 2024 NFL Draft is just over a month away, which means that your fantasy football drafts are coming up after that too. While many leagues won’t be drafted until the summer, our way-too-early 2024 wide receiver rankings can help get you reinvested in fantasy football.
The following ten options are all familiar names, with there being potentially a few surprises. While the likes of Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson are cemented near the top, the order might surprise you.
Just missing out on the following top-10 list includes; A.J. Brown, Drake London, D.J. Moore, Brandon Aiyuk, and Garrett Wilson. Will you be targeting any of the following players in our 2024 list?
10. Mike Evans
2023 Rank – WR7
Mike Evans is back in Tampa Bay, having rejoined the Buccaneers on a two-year deal this offseason. Going back to catching passes from Baker Mayfield may scare off some of your league mates, but that will only depress his cost, which is exactly what you want to see.
Evans seems to always be underdrafted, with plenty of members of the fantasy football community expecting the former Aggie to fall off. But Evans doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, as he looks to make it 11 seasons in a row with over 1,000 receiving yards.
9. Michael Pittman – Indianapolis Colts
WR13
It might be tough to think that Michael Pittman will find a new gear in the Colts offense, but if Anthony Richardson can remain healthy, then the sky's the limit for Indy’s top wideout.
Having rejoined the Colts on a three-year deal this offseason, Pittman is ready to build upon his best season to date. While he was catching passes from gunslinger Gardner Minshew as Richardson missed a good chunk of the season due to injury, Pittman can absolutely return to form catching passes from a different QB.
8. Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams
WR4
Last year’s fantasy football darling is back at it this year – Puka Nacua is primed and ready to make his sophomore campaign better than his freshman year in the NFL. Finishing as the PPR WR4 last year, Nacua was able to coexist with Cooper Kupp, as they both caught a ton of passes from Matthew Stafford.
A revamped offensive line and a healthy Stafford will be the key to keeping Nacua as a WR1, even though he does fall a few spots from last season. Kupp has certainly lost a step, but still can absolutely do enough to take some pressure off of his running mate Nacua.
7. Nico Collins – Houston Texans
WR12
The temptation was very real to have Nico Collins ranked higher on this list, but Collins has only shown true promise in one season so far. However, the former Michigan Wolverine showed real promise as C.J. Stroud’s top target, and this season should be more of the same.
Houston has a dynamic offense, helped by the acquisition of RB Joe Mixon. With Collins and Tank Dell forming a dangerous 1-2 punch, all that this offense needs is a vertical threat and the passing attack is cooking. Even if there is an option added in the draft, expect Collins to remain en fuego in 2024 for your fantasy football roster.
6. Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings
WR33
It isn’t easy to put Justin Jefferson this far down on the list, and it almost feels wrong to do this – but with too much uncertainty at quarterback and his contract extension looming over the team, it’s hard not to move him down.
An injury-slowed campaign last season only saw Jefferson finish as the WR33, but everyone knows what kind of player Jefferson can be. Whether it is Sam Darnold or a rookie QB throwing him the ball, expect Jefferson to be peppered with plenty of targets – if they are accurate ones, now that’s the big question.
5. Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins
WR2
Another season of miraculous blow-up games for Tyreek Hill, who seems to have the highest potential output for your fantasy football roster every week. As the main playmaker in the Miami offense, Hill has developed a nice relationship with Tua Tagovailoa, and that will continue moving forward.
Health may be catching up with Hill a bit, as he did miss a full game and had some concerns pop up during the year. But the 30-year-old is one of the best in the league still at taking the tops off of defenses, and look for him to do the same as a first-round draft pick in your fantasy football drafts.
4. Davante Adams – Las Vegas Raiders
WR10
The WR4 ranking for Davante Adams is very much contingent on one factor for the Las Vegas Raiders – that Gardner Minshew is his starting quarterback. With a propensity to pepper his top target with a lot of passes (see Michael Pittman in 2023), Adams would absolutely be in line for a huge season.
With Minshew brought in to compete with incumbent Aidan O’Connell, the long-time journeyman is the key to Adams’ success this season. As the Raiders look to try and compete in the AFC again, a big year for Adams is on the horizon, even if he may be a boom-or-bust option at times.
Oh, and Josh Jacobs left, so they will need to throw the ball more, right?
3. Ja’Marr Chase – Cincinnati Bengals
WR11
A healthy Joe Burrow, plus the potential for both Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins to depart makes things incredibly likely for another top WR1 season for Ja’Marr Chase. Having produced a WR1 finish last year (WR11 overall) catching passes from Jake Browning after Burrow’s injury, Chase has produced WR1 numbers in all of his first three seasons – and 2024 should be his best.
A healthy Burrow means a healthy offensive attack, which means that guys like Chase can thrive to their fullest extent. With Mixon out the door already and the receiver corp potentially looking vastly different, expect Burrow to consistently rely on Chase, a la shades of his 81/1,455/13 rookie campaign.
Looking for a bold-ish prediction? Here’s one – Chase will lead the league in touchdowns, and he will eclipse his personal mark of 13 set in 2021.
2. Amon-Ra St. Brown – Detroit Lions
WR3
It is fair to say that the Detroit Lions won the division last year and got as far as they did mainly because of Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is hoping to get his first big payday after his rookie deal. As the Lions look to build upon their NFC North crown from last season, St. Brown continues to be Jared Goff’s go-to target in a really fun offensive attack.
Finishing as last year’s WR3, St. Brown jumps up one spot this year, and will absolutely challenge anyone for the top spot on our list. Especially in point-per-reception (PPR) formats, St. Brown will thrive, making him a top target for your fantasy football rosters come draft season.
1. CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys
WR1
The final (or first) entrant on our list is CeeDee Lamb, who is being predicted to be a repeat leader at the wide receiver position. With the offense looking to be more of the same moving forward for the Cowboys, Lamb will once again be asked to carry a massive workload.
Michael Gallup is likely either going to be traded or released this offseason (Cowboys gave Gallup permission to seek a trade, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News), which will open up even more potential work for Lamb. Having finished within the top five the past two seasons, look for Lamb to make it three in a row – and two in a row leading his position group.