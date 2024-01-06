Which Wide Receivers should you start in Week 18?

Many fantasy football leagues concluded with champions being crowned at the end of Week 17. As such, hearty congratulations are for those managers who clinched a title to cap off the 2023 season. However, not every league has concluded its journey. Some choose to hold their championship matchups during the peculiar Week 18 of the NFL campaign.

Managing your fantasy football roster in Week 18 can be a bit of a tightrope walk. This is especially true considering that certain teams, having already secured division titles, may rest their key players this weekend. The playoff landscape adds another layer of complexity, too. Teams often opt to pull their starters in preparation for the postseason. Furthermore, some teams may find themselves with nothing to play for in Week 18.

If your fantasy football season extends into Week 18, staying abreast of the latest roster updates becomes crucial as you navigate the uncertainties surrounding player availability. Sure, we generally advise against playing into Week 18. However, fear not, as we have all the Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em insights to guide you in making informed decisions for your wide receiver positions as the week unfolds.

Ahead of Week 18 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Wide Receivers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 18

Nico Collins, HOU (@ IND)

Collins showcased one of his standout performances this season in Week 2 against the Colts. In that game, he amassed 27.6 PPR points with seven receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Sure, he has been notably more productive at home, recording at least 12 PPR points in each Houston game. That said, the absence of Tank Dell (leg) could further elevate Collins as a primary target for CJ Stroud. Notably, in the last five matchups against the Colts, three receivers have secured a minimum of 16.2 PPR points. This makes Collins an intriguing start for Week 18.

Nico Collins vs the Colts Earlier this season: 7 Receptions

146 Yards

1 TD

20.9 YPC Need more of the same tomorrow from 12. pic.twitter.com/MPSQhJTUr7 — Jacob (@Stroud4ROTY) January 5, 2024

Michael Pittman, IND (vs HOU)

Pittman demonstrated his prowess against the Texans earlier in the season. That's when he scored 13.6 PPR points in Week 2 with eight receptions for 56 yards on 12 targets. Having consistently delivered at least 12 PPR points in his past three encounters with Houston, Pittman is poised for another strong showing in Week 18. The Texans' defense has also allowed 11 receivers to amass 12.4 PPR points or more since Week 10. This presents a favorable scenario for Pittman to capitalize on.

George Pickens, PIT (@ BAL)

Pickens has accumulated at least 20.1 PPR points in his last two games. This is after an impressive display in Week 16 against Cincinnati and another solid performance at Seattle in Week 17. He has established a commendable connection with Mason Rudolph. Now, Pickens is set to face a Ravens defense expected to rest several starters. With his recent success and favorable circumstances, Pickens emerges as a reliable option, potentially securing a No. 2 fantasy football receiver role in most leagues.

Gabe Davis, BUF (@ MIA)

Yes, there's an element of risk involved here. However, take note that Davis has a favorable setup for Week 18 against Miami. Previously, he had a productive outing in Week 4 with three receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. The absence of cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) for Miami strengthens Davis's position, too. He may face matchups against Eli Apple or Kader Kohou. With the potential for a significant game for Josh Allen and the Bills, Davis and Stefon Diggs could exploit the vulnerabilities of Miami's depleted defense.

Start ‘Em: Demarcus Robinson, LAR (@ SF) and Greg Dortch, ARI (vs SEA)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 18

Garrett Wilson, NYJ (@ NE)

Wilson's track record against New England includes a modest five catches for 48 yards on nine targets in Week 3. He has had fewer than 10 PPR points in two of three career meetings against the Patriots. With limited production in recent games and only one touchdown since Week 2, Wilson faces a challenging matchup. New England's defense has contained notable receivers like Keenan Allen, George Pickens, and Stefon Diggs in their past five games. This makes Wilson a cautious start reserved for three-receiver leagues in Week 18.

Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs DAL)

Despite scoring 16.1 PPR points in Week 17 against San Francisco, McLaurin's history against Dallas raises concerns. In their first encounter this season, McLaurin managed four catches for 50 yards on 11 targets. Across his last four games against the Cowboys, he has struggled to produce. He averages just 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. Considering this, we advise you to use McLaurin in three-receiver leagues only for Week 18.

Jordan Addison, MIN (@ DET)

Yes, a strong finish to the season would be ideal. That said, Addison's recent struggles make him a risky play in Week 18 at Detroit. Scoring 10.9 PPR points or less in seven of his last eight games and grappling with an ankle injury, Addison's limited targets further dampened his fantasy appeal. With Nick Mullens starting for the Vikings, Addison is best suited for three-receiver leagues for Week 18.

Sit 'em: Drake London, ARL (@ NO) and Diontae Johnson, PIT (@ BAL)

Looking Ahead

In navigating the complexities of fantasy football Week 18, the uncertainties surrounding player availability and strategic decisions become paramount. As some leagues conclude their seasons and champions are crowned, others extend their journey into this unique week. With playoff teams resting starters and some squads having nothing to play for, the landscape presents challenges for fantasy managers. Yes, venturing into Week 18 might not be the norm. However, our comprehensive Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em insights aim to provide clarity for fantasy football enthusiasts. Whether it's the potential of Nico Collins and Michael Pittman exploiting favorable matchups or the cautionary notes on players like Garrett Wilson and Terry McLaurin, these recommendations aim to guide you toward making informed decisions for your wide receiver positions in this critical fantasy week.