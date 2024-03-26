It wasn’t exactly Joe Namath guaranteeing a Super Bowl III victory for the New York Jets, but their new star wide receiver Mike Williams recently made a definitive statement that will have Gang Green fans cheering.
When asked about when he expects to be able to play following surgery to repair a torn ACL, Williams was confident he’d be ready for the start of the 2024 season with his new team.
“I will be ready for Week 1 of the season,” Williams said this week on the Adam Schefter podcast. “Everything’s looking good. Have a meeting with my doctor next week, so take some more steps, keep building and make my way up there.”
As for his goals this season, after signing a one-year, $15 million contract with the Jets in free agency, Williams said he has two.
“Well, my goal is to get healthy, but going on Year 8, I want to win a Super Bowl,” Williams said. “Whatever it takes to do that. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to be the last team standing, holding that trophy up at the end. … and I want to be available for every game.”
Williams played two playoff games in 2018 for the Los Angeles Chargers but missed their wild card game in 2022 because of an ankle injury.
Like the Jets, who’ve missed the playoffs 13 seasons in a row, Williams is hungry to win.
“We’re taking the steps in the right direction,” Williams said.
Mike Williams believes there’s lots to like about the Jets in 2024
The 29-year-old will team up with Garrett Wilson to lead the Jets receiving attack this season and is excited to work with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Williams, who played with stud QBs Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert with the Chargers, said the chance to play with Rodgers was a big reason he signed with the Jets.
He added that he hasn’t spoken with Rodgers yet, but he did chat with Wilson and is fired up to form a talented tandem with the third-year pro, who’s had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons already.
Wilson caught 95 passes in 2023. Williams had 19 in three games last season before tearing up his knee. His best season was 2021, when Williams had 76 receptions and nine TD catches, averaging 15.1 yards per catch in 16 games.
He also had 10 touchdowns in 2018 and averaged an eye-popping 20.4 yards on 49 catches in 2019.
If he can stay healthy – Williams has appeared in every game once in his career (2018) – the Jets could have a dominant arial attack. Even more so with a revamped offensive line, headed by Tyron Smith, signed to protect Rodgers’ blind side.
But there’s more that Williams likes about the Jets this season.
“I know the defense is amazing,” Williams said. “We’ve got a great quarterback, great running back (Breece Hall). The O-line is a beast and building. … We’ve got a pretty good chance.”
But what about that playoff drought?
“The history don’t matter right now, it’s a new Jets era.”