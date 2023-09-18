Gardner Minshew didn't panic after Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered a concussion in their 31-20 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 2. Minshew calmly picked up the slack for Richardson and held the Texans at bay with grace under pressure. The former's performance caught the attention of Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman, Jr.

Pittman was effusive in his praise for Gardner Minshew after the game, per Colts.com's JJ Stankevitz.

“He knows this offense in and out. He knows the looks and reads. And he just prepares so well every single week. I really mean – he is like a coach. He literally knows everything. It's kind of crazy. The way that he prepares, it definitely shows that he's ready any time,” Pittman said.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He's one of the chillest dudes you'll ever meet. For him, I kind of get a California vibe mixed with like a Midwest vibe. He's just so chill. He's just the ultimate chill dude,” Michael Pittman, Jr. added.

“He never gets too high, never gets too low. He's just a rock for us and we know that we can count on him whenever called upon,” Pittman concluded.

Gardner Minshew led the Colts to victory against the Texans

Gardner Minshew completed 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards and one touchdown in Anthony Richardson's absence. The latter ran for two scores before team physicians took him to the training room for further evaluation.

Minshew converted on several key third-down possessions in the second quarter. The Colts led by 18 after he threw a touchdown pass to tight end Kylen Granson the cleared the right pylon. Gardner Minshew also didn't get sacked and throw an interception. His efforts helped Shane Steichen earn his first win as Colts head coach.

The big question now looms: will Anthony Richardson return for the Colts' Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens? Minshew, who acknowledged Richardson as the Colts' franchise quarterback, will be ready.