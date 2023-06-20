The 2023 NBA Draft (5:00 p.m. PT, ABC/ESPN) tips off Thursday night at Barclays Center, where generational prospect Victor Wembanyama and other future stars will finally realize life-long dreams of reaching the league.

The San Antonio Spurs won the lottery back in May, giving them another opportunity to build a dynasty around an elite big man. Will Wembanyama follow in the footsteps of Tim Duncan to help the Spurs eventually emerge as perennial title contenders as long as he's wearing silver and black?

San Antonio certainly isn't the only team whose fate will be determined Thursday night, though. In a draft highlighted by multiple potential franchise players, many more All-Stars and a bevy of high quality role players, the short and long-term futures of every team in the league will be affected by what goes down in Brooklyn.

Here's a complete list of each team's first and second-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

San Antonio Spurs: No. 1, No. 33, No. 44

Charlotte Hornets: No. 2, No. 27 (via Denver), No. 34, No. 39 (via Utah), No. 41 (via OKC)

Portland Trail Blazers: No. 3, No. 23 (via NYK), No. 43 (via ATL)

Houston Rockets: No. 4, No. 20 (via LAC)

Detroit Pistons: No. 5, No. 31

Orlando Magic: No. 6, No. 11, No. 36

Indiana Pacers: No. 7, No. 26 (via CLE), No. 29 (via BOS), No. 32 (via HOU), No. 55 (via CLE)

Washington Wizards: No. 8, No. 42 (via CHI), No. 57 (via BOS)

Utah Jazz: No. 9, No. 16 (via MIN), No. 28 (via PHI)

Dallas Mavericks: No. 10

Oklahoma City Thunder: No. 12, No. 50 (via MIA)

Toronto Raptors: No. 13

New Orleans Pelicans: No. 14

Atlanta Hawks: No. 15, No. 46 (via NOP)

Los Angeles Lakers: No. 17, No. 47

Miami Heat: No. 18

Golden State Warriors: No. 19

Brooklyn Nets: No. 21 (via PHX), No. 22, No. 51

Sacramento Kings: No. 24, No. 38 (via IND), No. 54

Memphis Grizzlies: No. 25, No. 45 (via MIN), No. 56

LA Clippers: No. 30 (via MIL), No. 48

Boston Celtics: No. 35 (via POR)

Denver Nuggets: No. 37 (via WAS), No. 40 (via DAL)

Cleveland Cavaliers: No. 49 (via GSW)

Phoenix Suns: No. 52

Minnesota Timberwolves: No. 53 (via NYK)

Milwaukee Bucks: No. 58

Chicago Bulls: None

New York Knicks: None

Philadelphia 76ers: None