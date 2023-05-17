The San Antonio Spurs have won the NBA Draft Lottery 2023 and will own the rights to the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in Barclays Center.
This is the 3rd time in franchise history that the Spurs have held the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and just like they did with Tim Duncan and David Robinson, they will be adding a generational talent to their roster in Victor Wembanyama. Regardless of who ended up with the first pick this year, Wembanyama will be the first player off the board on draft night and the Spurs’ franchise has been forever changed.
A 7-foot-4 center that possesses an 8-foot wingspan, Wembanyama is the top player in this year’s draft for numerous reasons. He can play on the perimeter or in the post, he can handle the ball and be a playmaker for his teammates, plus the French big man can make plays for his team defensively because of his length.
Wembanyama is the best draft prospect this league has seen since LeBron James in 2003 and San Antonio are suddenly looking like a real threat in the Western Conference because of their youth and potential.
Although the Spurs winning the lottery and being able to draft Wembanyama is the biggest news coming out of the drawing, the rest of the draft order was revealed. Here is the full order of all 30 draft picks in the first-round of the 2023 NBA Draft with where each team will be making their selection:
2023 NBA Draft First-Round order
- San Antonio Spurs
- Charlotte Hornets
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Houston Rockets
- Detroit Pistons
- Orlando Magic
- Indiana Pacers
- Washington Wizards
- Utah Jazz
- Dallas Mavericks
- Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Toronto Raptors
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Atlanta Hawks
- Utah Jazz (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Miami Heat
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets (via Los Angeles Clippers)
- Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix Suns)
- Brooklyn Nets
- Portland Trail Blazers (via New York Knicks)
- Sacramento Kings
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Charlotte Hornets (via Denver Nuggets)
- Utah Jazz (via Philadelphia 76ers)
- Indiana Pacers (via Boston Celtics)
- Los Angeles Clippers (via Milwaukee Bucks)