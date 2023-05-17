Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

The San Antonio Spurs have won the NBA Draft Lottery 2023 and will own the rights to the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in Barclays Center.

This is the 3rd time in franchise history that the Spurs have held the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and just like they did with Tim Duncan and David Robinson, they will be adding a generational talent to their roster in Victor Wembanyama. Regardless of who ended up with the first pick this year, Wembanyama will be the first player off the board on draft night and the Spurs’ franchise has been forever changed.

A 7-foot-4 center that possesses an 8-foot wingspan, Wembanyama is the top player in this year’s draft for numerous reasons. He can play on the perimeter or in the post, he can handle the ball and be a playmaker for his teammates, plus the French big man can make plays for his team defensively because of his length.

Wembanyama is the best draft prospect this league has seen since LeBron James in 2003 and San Antonio are suddenly looking like a real threat in the Western Conference because of their youth and potential.

Although the Spurs winning the lottery and being able to draft Wembanyama is the biggest news coming out of the drawing, the rest of the draft order was revealed. Here is the full order of all 30 draft picks in the first-round of the 2023 NBA Draft with where each team will be making their selection:

2023 NBA Draft First-Round order