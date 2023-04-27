Our 2023 NFL Draft coverage continues with the big event tonight! Join us for our NFL odds series where our teams to draft Jahmyr Gibbs prediction and pick will be revealed for all draft fanatics to see.

Over the course of the past few weeks, the draft stock of Jahmyr Gibbs has rose exponentially as there has been some smoke that the former Alabama standout back could end up even being selected in the first round of the draft. Entering college as a four-star recruit, Gibbs came onto the scene in 2022 by becoming a flashy and reliable option for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide’s running game. By the time his junior year concluded, Gibbs had amassed 926 yards to go along with a dominant 6.1 YPC on 151 total rushing attempts. Alas, Gibbs is equipped with next-level speed and is already making player comparisons to New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Here are the 2023 NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2023 NFL Draft Odds: Team to Draft Jahmyr Gibbs

Dallas Cowboys: +600

Miami Dolphins: +1300

Cincinnati Bengals: +1300

Arizona Cardinals: +1300

Why The Cowboys Could Draft Jahmyr Gibbs

For starters, the Cowboys could be in the running for another halfback after they released longtime ball carrier Ezekiel Elliott this offseason. As it stands, Dallas running back room boasts names like Tony Pollard and newly signee Ronald Jones, but there is no doubt that the Cowboys could use some extra firepower to take the load off of Pollard and his return from injury. Over the years, Dallas hasn’t been afraid to run the ball down the throat of the opposition, so don’t be overly shocked if the Cowboys pull the trigger here on Gibbs with their pick.

Why The Dolphins Could Draft Jahmyr Gibbs

Surprisingly enough, the Miami Dolphins have the second-best odds to land the dynamic Gibbs. A year ago, the Dolphins were about as pass-happy as it gets, as Miami running backs only recorded a total of 390 carries compared to a whopping 584 passing attempts. Regardless, after QB Tua Tagovailoa contemplated retirement very briefly this offseason, the Dolphins may consider running the ball more often to help their injury-prone quarterback from taking hits. Alas, Gibbs would end up making a lot of sense here as the exciting running back prospect possesses tremendous hands in the passing game as well whenever Miami decides to air it out.

Why the Bengals Could Draft Jahmyr Gibbs

Another team on this list that lost a running back due to free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals will enter the 2023 season with RB Joe Mixon still holding onto the starting reigns, but backup Samaje Perine decided to part ways by signing a two-year, $7,500.000 million-dollar deal with the Denver Broncos. Remember, it was Perine that put together respectable postseason numbers in a backup role. With that being said, the Bengals could end up eyeing Jahmyr Gibbs with the 28th pick in the draft. Simply put, Joe Mixon isn’t getting any younger in running back years, so this actually makes a lot of sense in many ways.

Why the Cardinals Could Draft Jahmyr Gibbs

On the outside looking in, the Arizona Cardinals have been the victim of some bad publicity in the wake of Kliff Kingsbury’s firing after four years with the team, the organization from the inside is excited for a fresh start under new head coach and former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. In addition, Arizona unleashed brand new uniform combinations in the wake of a new era, and picking a running mate in the backfield with QB Kyler Murray in Gibbs could end up being a reality. While the odds of this happening are low, Arizona is in great need of some flashy playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, and Gibbs certainly fits that mold.

Of course, it is extremely hard to imagine Arizona selecting Gibbs with the third pick in the draft, so if he ends up falling out of the first round, then don’t be alarmed if the ‘Cards select the talented Crimson Tide product with the 34th pick of the draft.

Final Team to Draft Jahmyr Gibbs Prediction and Pick

Arguably, whichever team gets their hands on Jahmyr Gibbs will be getting an exhilarating jitterbug at the running back position. When taking a closer look at how this is going to fall out, it makes the most logical sense for the Cincinnati Bengals to call Jahmyr Gibbs’ name with the 28th pick in the NFL Draft to replace some of their running back production that left in free agency.

Final Team to Draft Jahmyr Gibbs Prediction and Pick: Cincinnati Bengals +1300