The position of running back used to be the biggest part of building out your fantasy football roster. Now it seems to have taken a back seat to wide receiver. Still, our way-too-early 2024 position rankings at running back will include some household names, with a few unexpected options on the list.
That isn’t to say that the talent pool has dried up at running back, but the emphasis of going RB early and often in fantasy football drafts isn’t as imperative. Here are our top 10 running backs for the 2024 fantasy football season.
10. Isiah Pacheco – Kansas City Chiefs
2023 Rank – RB15
Coming off a Super Bowl win, the Kansas City Chiefs seem very content with continuing to ride Isiah Pacheco as their lead back. While Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon both had roles in the rotation, it was Pacheco and his downhill running style that helped KC.
Expect Pacheco to pick up a Day three running mate from April’s NFL Draft, but not one that would be expected to substantially cut into his workload.
9. Travis Etienne – Jacksonville Jaguars
RB3
Similar to Pacheco, Travis Etienne could team up with a rookie this offseason to help take some snaps off his plate. Registering over 300 total touches last season, Etienne was a big-time catalyst in Jacksonville’s offensive success, but he likely won’t replicate his RB3 season from 2023.
If Calvin Ridley departs in free agency, Etienne could be counted on for more passing work next year, which would help increase his ceiling. But safely in the RB1 range is a good spot for him.
8. Rachaad White – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB4
Offseason comments about decreasing Rachaad White’s workload shouldn’t come as a surprise, as he tied for second-most carries on the season (272). But unless Tampa Bay chooses to invest in the RB position in the draft (because free agency isn’t the spot for them for what they are looking for), White’s workload may go unchanged.
Expect the Bucs to add a young back in Round four in the draft, which would lighten White’s workload. While he may have fewer snaps and touches, his receiving workload could increase, keeping him in the RB1 conversation.
7. Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts
RB33
It was quite the rocky 2023 season for Jonathan Taylor, who only suited up in 10 games after holding out to start the year and missing games later on due to injury. But with a three-year extension in hand and his future wrapped up, Taylor put together a strong finish to the year.
Looking ahead to this season, Taylor is once again slotted into RB1 territory. With an upstart Colts roster relying on Anthony Richardson as their QB, look for Taylor to produce typical Taylor numbers and have a big year.
6. Kyren Williams – Los Angeles Rams
RB7
It was the Kyren Williams’ show last year for the Los Angeles Rams, as the RB ran for over 1,100 yards and found the end zone 15 total times. Sean McVay seems willing to ride the hot hand at running back, and Williams’ role in the offense is very strong.
It wouldn’t be surprising, however, to have Zach Evans or another young back earn more work behind Williams, taking away some of the starter’s work. Even if that happens, Williams should still top 240 total touches on the season, which would help keep him comfortably as an RB1.
5. James Cook – Buffalo Bills
RB12
Fumble concerns continue to follow James Cook, but his outlook is quite rosy for your fantasy football team moving forward. With offensive coordinator Joe Brady having the interim tag removed, he utilized Cook much more than Ken Dorsey did, which points to the RB having a monster ‘24 season.
For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:
Plus, if Gabe Davis moves on and the passing game is missing that bonafide WR2 target for Josh Allen, Cook would likely see an uptick in his receiving game snaps, solidifying himself as an RB1.
4. Bijan Robinson – Atlanta Falcons
RB9
Stuck on a dreadful Atlanta Falcons offense, Bijan Robinson was able to put up an RB1 season in his first season in the NFL. But with Raheem Morris as the new head coach and Zac Robinson as the new offensive coordinator, expect good things to turn to great in 2024 for Robinson.
With pieces like Drake London and Kyle Pitts complementing Robinson in the offense, the run game likely will be even more of an emphasis with a new quarterback likely joining the roster. Robinson should have a baseline of 270 touches, 1,400 yards, and eight touchdowns, which are the benchmarks he set in his rookie season.
3. Jahmyr Gibbs – Detroit Lions
RB10
A heavily scrutinized draft pick turned into gold for the Detroit Lions, as rookie Jahmyr Gibbs was fantastic in year one. Pairing with David Montgomery wasn’t the most conventional approach by the Lions, but the 1-2 punch was exactly what Detroit needed to jumpstart their offense.
Gibbs’ dual-threat abilities were on display from the jump, even if his first four weeks were slow. Expecting both Gibbs and Montgomery to both produce top-20 seasons may be a stretch next season, but Gibbs is the guy that the offense will likely incorporate more, hence his high ranking on our list.
2. Breece Hall – New York Jets
RB2
There are some reasons why you could think that Breece Hall doesn’t deserve to be the RB2 in fantasy football in 2024 – but there are way too many reasons why he should be. Even in a lost season when Aaron Rodgers went down in Week 1, Hall was electric for the entire year, showing what he truly is capable of.
The New York Jets offense has enough firepower in the right places to make some noise, and Hall is the main catalyst that makes that possible. Falling just short of 1,600 total yards, the former Iowa State Cyclone was a target hog (95) in year two, He came back far stronger in his return from his ACL injury, painting an optimistic picture heading into year 3.
1. Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers
RB1
The head honcho at the running back position remains in control heading into 2024, as Christian McCaffrey should return to the top of the fantasy football leaderboard, barring injury. While his checkered injury history is very concerning, when CMC is on the field, he is far and away the best back in the league.
San Francisco will continue with Brock Purdy at QB, but question marks surround their receivers moving forward, so provided McCaffrey remains as healthy as he can, it will be another great season for him. A career-best 1,459 rushing yards easily pushed McCaffrey to the front of the class in 2023, and while that number seems a bit high for 2024, he should see another season of 300+ touches.