The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Diamondbacks Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks Mariners.
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners both won fewer than 90 games last season, but the Diamondbacks made the playoffs while the Mariners did not. The National League was weaker than the American League, which enabled Arizona to reach the playoffs with just 84 wins. The Mariners had the misfortune of sharing the same division with the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, the two teams which met in the American League Championship Series. Seattle did not make the playoffs. Arizona went all the way to the World Series before losing to the Rangers in five games.
Right now, the Mariners are beginning to find some momentum and consistency. They have won seven of 10 games to move to first place in the American League West. It's true that the Mariners are just one game over .500, so their overall performance through four weeks of play has not been especially impressive, but in the last two weeks, Seattle has played really well. The pitching depth and quality of this team will keep it competitive in the American League West. The real question surrounding the Mariners is if their offense can provide enough support to help the pitching staff. The M's got enough offense in their recent series in Texas, winning two of three against the defending World Series champion Rangers.
The Mariners are scoring four runs often enough to win well-pitched games. The team Seattle faces on Friday night, the Diamondbacks, have not been able to score four runs on a relentlessly consistent basis. Arizona has scored 17 runs in a game this season. Earlier this week, Arizona scored 14 in a blowout of the St. Louis Cardinals. However, while Arizona is putting up huge numbers in some games, it is putting up paltry numbers in other games. The day after scoring 14 against St. Louis, the D-Backs scored just one run and lost to the Cardinals. Aggregate totals of runs and hits would suggest that Arizona's offense is good, but since the game-to-game results are volatile, it's clear that the D-Backs' offense isn't nearly as good as what the cumulative numbers say they are. Arizona has to find a way to do what Seattle is doing: Get four or five runs on the board. That will be enough most nights with the D-Backs' level of pitching.
Here are the Diamondbacks-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Mariners Odds
Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+132)
Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-160)
Over: 7.5 (-105)
Under: 7.5 (-115)
How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Mariners
TV: MLB (Diamondbacks) / Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: ESPN Plus
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT
*Watch Diamondbacks-Mariners LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread
The Diamondbacks have Zac Gallen, their staff ace, on the mound, against Seattle's back-end pitcher Emerson Hancock. The D-Backs have a pitching matchup they should love.
The Diamondbacks are also going to be mad and motivated after their pancake-flat offensive performance on Wednesday against St. Louis. You should see Arizona score at least four or five runs in this game, which should be enough to win.
Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread
The Diamondbacks, as noted above, have been wildly inconsistent this season. Until the D-Backs show they can regularly win and regularly score, they deserve skepticism from a betting standpoint.
Final Diamondbacks-Mariners Prediction & Pick
The D-Backs have the better starting pitcher, but Arizona is playing a lot worse than Seattle right now. Stay away from this game.
Final Diamondbacks-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5